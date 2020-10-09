HUNTSVILLE — Austin built on a balanced offense and stingy defense to beat Huntsville 40-7 and pull into a three-way tie in Class 7A, Region 4 with Sparkman and James Clemens.
Austin quarterback Quincy Crittendon threw for 248 yards and three touchdown passes, each score to Tre Shackelford. Shackelford had 163 receiving yards and also reached the end zone on a 4-yard run. Jevon Jackson finished with 144 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Jalik Malone and Jakari Fuller each recorded a sack. Daiontrelle Hubbard forced a Huntsville fumble on a sack.
"I thought we played a complete game," Austin coach Jeremy Perkins said. "We got to get a lot of guys in at the end."
Austin (6-1, 4-1) won its sixth straight game against Huntsville. Austin's last lost to Huntsville was in 2009, 23-19, according to ahsfhs.org.
Carlin Long had a 3-yard touchdown run for Huntsville (0-7, 0-5). Jackson Houston recovered an Austin fumble.
The Black Bears led 16-0 after the first quarter. On the game's first drive, a safety resulted from a botched snap on a Huntsville punt attempt that was batted out of the end zone at the 8:55 mark.
"We worked for this really hard this week to come together and put a full game together," Fuller said. "I feel like we did that and did that well."
Austin received the free kick and capped the drive with Jackson's 1-yard run with 6:34 remaining in the first quarter. The Black Bears tacked on a Crittendon-to-Shackelford 41-yard touchdown pass with 3:42 remaining in the period.
Austin got out to a 26-0 halftime lead with a 26-yard pass from Crittendon to Shackelford with 35 seconds remaining before intermission.
Crittendon and Shackelford connected for a 4-yard score with 9:29 remaining in the third quarter. Shackelford added a 1-yard run with 11:30 left in the fourth quarter after catching a 30-yard pass on the previous play.
"Everybody was clicking on all cylinders," Shackelford said. "Everybody was doing their job and we just executed everything right."
The Black Bears averaged 45.5 points in their 4-0 start but scored 39 total points in their next two games (1-1) before putting up 40 against the Panthers.
"We always try to improve from week to week," Jackson said. "We always try to put the bad things behind us."
Austin will host Albertville in a Class 7A, Region 4 game on Friday. Huntsville will host Sparkman in region play.
