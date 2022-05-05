Austin outfielder Katie Davis stood in center with her school one out away from winning its first softball area tournament championship since 2017.
“I kept thinking hit the ball to me. Hit the ball to me,” Davis said.
The Bob Jones batter made the senior’s wish come true. Davis caught the fly ball to end the game Wednesday at Austin to give the Black Bears a 4-1 win and the Class 7A, Area 8 championship.
“I was on cloud nine after catching that ball,” Davis said. “We’ve been through so many ups and downs and have always been the underdog. Now we’re the champions.”
After the catch Davis raced to the infield to celebrate with her teammates. Before she could join the mob near the pitching circle, she was embraced by fellow senior Kenley Hilleary.
“It felt more like a tackle,” Davis said.
It was a big day for Hilleary, too. All she did was team with senior catcher Lexey Carver to throw a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts. Hilleary also scored the first run of the game for Austin in the sixth inning.
The Black Bears had left five runners on base through five scoreless innings. Hilleary changed that by leading off the sixth with a shot to the right field corner. It was an easy triple, but when the throw to third ricocheted down the left field line, Hilleary raced for home and barely beat the throw.
The Black Bears used the momentum to add two more runs that inning after senior Katie Bracken walked and Kyra Taylor singled to left. Freshman Lyndi Perkins drove them in with a hit to left field. In the seventh, Taylor drove in Hilleary with the fourth run.
“This was definitely one of the meaningful wins for our team,” Hilleary said. “I’ve been on the team since the eighth grade and we’ve never come close to anything like this.”
Austin (45-6-1) now turns its attention to next week’s North Regional in Florence. Starting next Thursday, the Black Bears will battle Bob Jones, Hoover and Thompson for two spots to advance to the state tournament in Oxford.
The final state rankings had Austin No. 3, Bob Jones No. 4, Hoover No. 7 and Thompson No. 8.
“This is a special group that has accomplished a lot, but we’re not done,” first-year Austin coach Blake Grey said. “I’m super proud of how they played, but we have a lot more softball to play. This team has more goals to reach.”
