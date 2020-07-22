Austin's Hunter Mitchell signed to play basketball at the next level Tuesday.
The 6-foot-8 forward will play college basketball at Marion Military Institute. Marion competes in the NJCAA as a part of the Alabama Community College Conference.
"I picked Marion because it was a great school that I felt would be beneficial to me in life and in basketball," Mitchell said. "Marion Military will help me become a better person and a better player."
Mitchell was a key member of Austin's rotation his junior and senior seasons. He gave the Black Bears a needed height advantage on their way to a Class 7A, Area 8 title last season. He joins fellow Austin seniors Max Gardner, who will play for Huntingdon, and Caleb Carter, who will play at Next Level Academy, as Austin players who will play basketball beyond high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.