The Austin Black Bears are sending another player to the program at Austin Peay University in Tennessee.
Defensive back/receiver Tra Stover signed Wednesday with the Governors. He will be joining former Austin teammates Tre Shackelford and Javon Jackson, who signed with the Governors last year.
Stover is in Mobile for Friday’s North-South All-Star game. He officially signed the paperwork on Wednesday, but plans to have a ceremony later at Austin High.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Stover finished his senior season as a defensive back with 30 tackles, six passes broken up and one interception. He also caught five passes for 50 yards. He returned eight kicks for 243 yards and one touchdown.
Austin Peay is coached by Scotty Walden, who at the age of 30 is the youngest head coach in NCAA Division I football. The Governors went 6-5 this fall while competing in the Ohio Valley Conference. Austin Peay is scheduled to join the ASUN Conference in July.
