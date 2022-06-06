Former Austin standout Jake Smallwood is an honorable mention selection on this year’s NCAA Division II All-American baseball team.
Smallwood, a catcher for Montevallo, was an All-Gulf South Conference selection in 2022. He ranked in the top 10 in the league in batting average (.385), slugging percentage (.631), hits (69), doubles (14) and triples (3). He also finished with 47 runs scored and four home runs.
Smallwood, who just concluded his sophomore season, led the Gulf South with 18 base runners caught stealing.
