The year could not have ended any better for the Austin girls basketball team.
The Black Bears won their first Decatur Orthopaedic Clinic Classic championship Monday at night at Decatur High with a 41-34 victory over Muscle Shoals.
Austin’s Brianna Hodges was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. The senior scored 11 points, including six of Austin’s first eight in the key third quarter.
“I’ve been telling everybody that if we play as a team, we can win this tournament,” Hodges said. “That’s what we did today. I’m really happy for everybody. This means a lot.”
Austin advanced to the finals with a 35-28 win over Grissom in the morning semifinals. Muscle Shoals beat James Clemens, 63-37, to move to the finals.
Muscle Shoals got 28 points from 6-foot-1 junior Sara Puckett in the win over James Clemens. The 6-foot-1 Division I prospect also led Muscle Shoals to a 53-46 win at home over Austin on Dec. 10.
Austin knew slowing down Puckett was key. The question was how to best do it. She handles the ball and shoots like a guard. Her height makes it tough for a normal-sized guard to defend her. At the same time her quickness makes it tough for a player close to her height to stop her.
“We debated what to do right up to tipoff,” Austin head coach Bruce Hamilton said. “We decided to sacrifice a guard out of our zone and keep our bigger girls near the basket.”
Puckett scored seven points in the first quarter and just seven more the rest of the game. She went scoreless in the third quarter when Austin outscored Muscle Shoals 11-2.
“I’m so proud of our girls,” Hamilton said. “We didn’t play our best this morning (against Grissom), but we played really well tonight.”
Austin is a regular at the DOC, but had never been able to break through for the championship. The Black Bears lost in the 2017 finals to Spain Park.
Junior Tashanti Watkins led Austin with 14 points. She scored 12 in the first half, including eight in the second quarter when she hit two 3-point baskets.
“We’re 16-3 and DOC champions,” Hamilton said. “That’s really good. Now it’s time to focus on the area.”
The Black Bears return to Decatur on Friday to play the Red Raiders in a non-area matchup. Area play begins Jan. 7 at James Clemens.
---
• Austin 35, Grissom 28: The Black Bears overcame a sluggish first half in the morning semifinal game with Grissom. The Tigers led 13-8 at halftime. Austin outscored Grissom 16-8 in the third quarter to take the lead.
A Grissom basket early in the fourth quarter cut that lead to 24-23. Austin then went on a 7-0 run to take control of the game.
Freshman Jada Burks led the Black Bears with 12 points. She scored eight in the second half. Senior Aleah Wesley had seven, including a big 3-point basket in the fourth quarter. Hannah Cohn and Watkins both added six.
• Muscle Shoals 63, James Clemens 37: Puckett put on a show with 28 points to lead the Trojans to the semifinal victory. She hit six 3-point baskets. Junior Treyria Pruitt and eighth-grader Tamora Brown each scored nine points.
• Fairview 46, Decatur 43: The Red Raiders had a chance at the end to send the game to overtime, but couldn’t get a last shot to fall. Whitley Chapman led Decatur with 19 points, including three 3-point baskets. Jayden Stover scored eight.
Here are scores of other games played Monday: Buckhorn 68, Lawrence County 36; Mae Jemison 49, Bob Jones 44; Vestavia 55, Buckhorn 29; and Mae Jemison 54, Fairview 38.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.