Adonnaca Burton is out after two seasons as head coach of the Austin girls basketball program.
“We want to thank Coach Burton for what she’s done for the last two years, but we just felt like it was time for a change,” Austin Principal Demond Garth said.
Burton was told of the change last month. The job notice went public this week, and the Decatur school board on Tuesday approved deleting her girls basketball coaching supplement for the 2023-24 school year.
“I definitely enjoyed my two seasons as head coach,” Burton said. “I just wish I could have had a third year to show that we had the program going in the right direction.”
The Austin girls won five games this past season and seven in Burton’s first season.
After Burton was named to replace the retiring Bruce Hamilton in 2021, the program had to deal with some player defections. Former Austin player Zamaya Goode was a starter for Bob Jones this past season. Former Austin player Jada Burks was a key player for Sparkman.
Burton came to Austin in 2015 to be the track and field head coach and assistant girls basketball coach. In 2017, she became the girls junior varsity head coach. The former star player at Brewer thought she had found her dream job when Hamilton retired.
“I’ve always wanted to be a head basketball coach,” Burton said. “Honestly, I wanted to be the head basketball coach at Austin. I never looked outside of Austin because this is home.”
Hamilton left Austin after 16 years. He retired in Alabama, but moved to the Nashville area to be head girls coach at Centennial High in Franklin, Tennessee. That job allowed him and his wife to be closer to their daughter and her family.
The Black Bears went 340-156 under Hamilton with 11 seasons of 20 or more wins. There were seven area championships, eight regional appearances and a trip to the Class 6A final four in 2015. Hamilton sent 29 players to the college ranks.
In Hamilton’s last season, Austin went 19-10 and advanced to the Northwest Regional Class 7A finals before losing to eventual state champion Hoover. It was Austin’s third season to compete in the classification with the largest schools in the state.
