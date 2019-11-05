Two high schools in the Decatur area will play home basketball games Thursday, the first day of the Alabama High School Athletic Association season.
Austin's girls and boys will host Columbia while the Brewer girls and boys will welcome Cullman.
The Austin boys game will mark the beginning of new coach Major Deacon’s tenure with the Black Bears. Deacon is the first coach hired outside of the program since Austin started playing varsity basketball 54 years ago. Deacon was previously the head coach at Baker for two seasons and an assistant coach at Thompson High.
Columbia ranked as the No. 1 team in Class 6A for most of the regular season last year. The Eagles made it to the regional semifinals last season.
Brewer’s game against Cullman will be its first since its girls team made it to the final four last season.
Both the Austin and Brewer girls games will start at 6 p.m. with the boys following at 7:30 p.m.
