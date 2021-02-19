For a team for which not many people held high expectations, the Austin girls are standing pretty tall right now.
After knocking off Oak Mountain, 36-28, on Friday night, the Black Bears are in the regional finals for the first time since 2016. It’s the program’s first regional finals in Class 7A.
“There were a lot of people that doubted us, and we had to prove them wrong,” senior Tashanti Watkins said. “I think we did a good job of doing that tonight.”
Austin lost several key seniors from last year’s team, which advanced to the regional semifinals. There was a huge question in the middle after the loss of All-State post player Bri Hodges.
“I’m really proud of how these girls have come together,” Austin coach Bruce Hamilton said. “This was a tough win tonight. We didn’t play well at times, but we’re in what I guess you would call the Elite Eight. That’s quite an accomplishment.”
For Austin to advance to the Final Four in Birmingham, the Black Bears will have to get past Hoover, which advanced to the regional finals with a 79-35 win over James Clemens. The Bucs were ranked No. 1 all season. Their lone loss was to Hazel Green, the No. 1 team in 6A, 65-45.
Austin (19-9) and Hoover decide the regional championship Thursday at 9 a.m. at Wallace State.
“Hey, when you get this far in the playoffs, you won’t see anything but great teams,” Hamilton said. “You have to play your best game to advance.”
Because of COVID restrictions, regional semifinal games are being held on the home court of one of the participating schools. Only the finals are being held at regional sites.
“Getting to play this game at home was really big for us,” Hamilton said.
To win a big game it usually means at least one player has to step up big. Watkins did that against Oak Mountain.
After leading 15-10 at halftime, the Black Bears were up 25-19 heading into the final quarter. Even though they held the lead, the Black Bears couldn’t seem to take control of momentum or stretch the lead to a more comfortable margin.
The fourth quarter opened with Oak Mountain hitting a 3 to trim the lead to 25-22. Watkins answered with a 3 of her own to put it back to six.
Oak Mountain cut it to three on another basket from behind the 3-point line with 5:22 to play. Watkins answered with a three the old-fashioned way. She drove inside for a basket, got fouled and then hit the free throw to push it to 33-27.
The visiting Eagles could not get any closer.
Watkins then closed out the contest and her final game at Austin’s gym with two free throws in the final seconds.
“We couldn’t lose our last game at home,” Watkins said. “And I wanted one more trip to Wallace.”
Watkins finished with 14 points. Eight came in the fourth quarter. Fellow senior Korren Harris had seven points.
This will be Hamilton’s fourth trip to the regional finals as head coach at Austin. The Black Bears lost to Sparkman in 2014 and advanced to the state tournament semifinals in 2015 before losing to eventual state champion Homewood.
