FLORENCE — Austin has just four starters who started games last year, and coach Jeremy Perkins recognizes having so little experience brings challenges.
The Austin Black Bears narrowed a 17-point deficit Friday night at Florence to three but never took the lead. Their six-year winning streak over Florence ended with a 45-28 loss at Braly Stadium.
“We’re baptism by fire,” Perkins said. “We’re learning every week new things and trying to grow up in the heat of battle.
“We’re growing up some, but we’ve got to get more consistent on both sides of the ball, and then special teams were horrendous tonight.”
Florence (1-2, 1-0 Class 7A, Region 4) scored touchdowns on the opening kickoff and on its first four offensive possessions and led 31-21 at halftime. (The Falcons failed on four extra-point or 2-point conversion tries.)
De’air Young, a junior, made his first start at quarterback for Austin (1-2, 0-1) and threw three touchdown passes to fullback Jeremiah Burgess. Tyler Cooper also had a six-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
A 58-yard pass from Young to Burgess tied the game early, and a 15-yard connection the final minute of the half capped a 74-yard drive that kept the Black Bears in the game.
“I thought he fought and did a good job,” Perkins said of Young. “And we had a bunch of other guys doing it. We’ve got to find ways to get better and improve and have all 11 doing the right things.”
On Austin’s third play of the second half, Young threw a short pass to Burgess and Burgess got away from a crowd for a 60-yard touchdown.
“I thought we had some guys step up and make some big plays. Jeremiah Burgess, senior fullback, I don’t know that he was tackled tonight,” Perkins said.
That narrowed Florence’s lead to 31-28 with most of the half left. But Florence responded with a touchdown pass from Caleb Mahan to Jahlil Hurley. That was made possible by Austin running into the punter on Florence's only punt of the night and giving the Falcons the ball back.
Austin then drove to the Florence 9, but a field goal try was wide left, and Florence's Mahan completed two fourth-down passes to Hurley on the way to a game-sealing touchdown. Mahan scored on a three-yard keeper with 2:20 to go.
“For us it’s consistency,” Perkins said of his priority going forward. “We’re a young football team.”
Hurley is ranked as one of the top junior defensive backs in Alabama and has offers from numerous prominent programs.
“He’s a difference-maker on the field,” Perkins said. “Returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. He made about five or six really big catches in the game and made a bunch of defensive plays as well.
“There were a couple kickoffs that we had a chance to break, and he’s back there (as) the safety and he wouldn’t let us get loose. He’s a heck of a football player, but it takes 11 to win a football game, not one.”
It was Wade Waldrop’s first win as the Florence coach. He left James Clemens after last season, so he’s used to playing Austin every year.
“Good program over there. I know they’re not where they’ve been the last few years,” Waldrop said. “Coach Perkins does a heck of a job, and I know they’re going to be back strong ready to go. I think they’ll be a playoff team in our region.”
