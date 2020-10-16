Homecoming at Austin is not for a couple of weeks, but it will be sort of a homecoming tonight for the Black Bears.
It’s been five weeks since Austin played a game on the turf field it calls home.
“I’ll be glad not to have to get on a bus to go play a game,” senior linebacker Ronald Fletcher said.
The last game at Austin was a 42-28 victory over region rival James Clemens. The win put the then 4-0 Black Bears in the driver’s seat for taking the Class 7A, Region 8 championship.
Austin (6-1, 4-1) is no longer in the driver’s seat after going 2-1 in three region road games, but it still has a hand on the steering wheel. The key is to keep building on a two-game winning streak when Albertville (2-5, 1-4) visits tonight.
“This place should be jumping,” senior linebacker Braxton Lyle said. “Our crowd is always excited.
“This season because of the virus there aren’t as many people here, but they still are excited and loud. We feed off the energy from them, especially the student section.”
During some home games in the past, Fletcher, who calls the defensive signals, has needed Lyle to echo the call to the other side of the defense because of the crowd noise.
While Austin fans will be screaming for the Black Bears, they will also be cheering for the James Clemens Jets to beat Sparkman tonight. If James Clemens and Austin both win, they would be tied for first in the region.
If Austin were to continue to take care of business with a win next Friday at Bob Jones, the Black Bears would be region champions. It would be the school’s first region championship since it moved up to 7A in 2018.
“That’s a goal we have as a team every season,” Fletcher said. “To get that championship would be special.”
Austin football this season is probably known for the explosive offense that averages 37.3 points a game. Quarterback Quincy Crittendon, running back Jevon Jackson and receiver Tre Shackelford are favorite subjects for local television highlight shows.
The Austin defense may not make the highlight video, but it has been a pretty stout unit all season. Opponents are averaging 16.7 points a game. No team has scored more than 28 on the Black Bears. Three opponents had just one score each: seven points for Hartselle and Huntsville, and three for Decatur.
In Jeremy Perkins’ 11 seasons as head coach at Austin, he has had only one team to finish the season with a lower average for points allowed. That was the 2017 team that went 12-1 and to the quarterfinals of the 6A playoffs. They allowed an average of 15.5 points a game.
“This defense has made some great strides, but we still have a lot of football to play,” Perkins said. “That's more opportunities to get better.”
Fletcher and Lyle, both two-year starters, have been a big part of this season’s success. Fletcher leads the team in tackles with 69. Close behind him are senior defensive back Kendall Scales with 59 and Lyle with 55.
This is the second season for Fletcher and Lyle to be starters at linebacker. They both played as sophomores and can remember how the speed in their first varsity games turned everything into a blur.
“Everything is happening so fast and you’re not sure what to do,” Lyle said. “Thankfully, the more you play the more the game slows down for you. Now you can see things and anticipate what’s going to happen.”
The two linebackers spend a lot of time watching film on future next opponents. It is one thing they can do to help gain an edge.
“Ronald and Braxton are determined young men who want to be great,” Perkins said. “They are locked in to doing the little things that help them get better. Both of them are like sponges. They want to learn everything they can to make them better football players.”
In their early days, neither Fletcher nor Lyle saw themselves being linebackers. Fletcher was a receiver.
“We had a lot of receivers, and I saw my best chance to play was going to be on defense,” Fletcher said.
Lyle started out as a running back in youth football for the Thundercats.
“After getting hit hard one day at practice, I told the coach I had rather hit than get hit,” Lyle said. “The next day I was on defense. That was the best move I ever made.”
