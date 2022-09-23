Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins challenged his team by putting 6A powerhouse Gardendale on the schedule.
Friday night the Black Bears proved to their coach that they were more than up to the challenge with a 17-10 victory at Austin Stadium.
Gavin Fuqua’s 5-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter proved to be the game winner.
The Austin defense then held Gardendale out of the end zone on three straight possessions to secure the victory. The Rockets entered the game averaging 44.8 points a game.
“This is the type of game you want to play in,” Perkins said. “I am so proud of our guys. We beat a really good team tonight.”
Austin (4-2) got its fourth straight win in a game that had more of a playoff atmosphere than that of a game in the sixth week of the season. It was filled with big plays all night by the Black Bears in all phases of the game.
“We needed every one of those big plays,” Perkins said.
The biggest may have been the last one. Defensive lineman Jeremiah Ayers sacked Gardendale quarterback Tyler Nelson on fourth down at the Austin 30 with 02.7 seconds left to play.
“We weren’t going to let him have a chance to throw the ball,” Ayers said. “We were ready to end the game right there.”
Austin quarterback De’Air Young then took a knee to run out the final seconds. The senior directed an offense that used its offensive line to dominate the line of scrimmage.
“Our game plan was to establish the run and then just play our game,” Young said. “I can’t say enough about how our offensive line played.”
The Black Bears never were able to break a big play. They just kept picking up enough yards to keep the chains moving and control the clock.
There was a 10-play drive in the first half that ended with a 25-yard field goal from Ruben Guevara that cut Gardendale’s lead to 7-3.
Austin went ahead on its next drive following a short Gardendale punt. Young hit LeNarion Wynn with a 14-yard touchdown pass to put Austin up 10-7.
Gardendale kicked a field goal late in the first half to tie the game at 10-10.
In the second half, the Rockets got no farther than the Austin 20. Out of five possessions in the second half for the Rockets, one ended with a missed a field goal, three ended with punts and the last one ended with Ayers’ sack.
“I am so proud of how the defense played tonight,” senior linebacker Druce Clarke said. “We played like a bunch of dogs tonight. We’re ready to do that in region play.”
Austin steps back in Class 7A, Region 4 next Friday with a home game vs. Grissom (1-4, 0-3).
Four teams are right behind Austin in the region standings at 2-1. The Black Bears already have wins over two of the four – Sparkman (4-1, 2-1), 24-21 in overtime, and Florence (3-2, 2-1), 26-14. The other two, Bob Jones and Huntsville, are on the Austin schedule next month.
After Grissom, Austin’s region schedule includes at James Clemens (1-4, 1-2) on Oct. 7, at Bob Jones (3-2, 2-1) on Oct. 14 and vs. Huntsville (2-2, 2-1) on Oct. 21.
