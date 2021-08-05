A quick scan of the Austin football roster reveals two things.
First, there are a lot of players listed. The Black Bears have 89 players in grades 10-12.
Second, there are a lot of talented players missing. First team All-State receiver Tre Shackelford and second-team All-State running back Jevon Jackson are both playing in college at Austin Peay.
Also gone are three All-State honorable mention selections in quarterback Qunicy Crittendon, defensive back Jaden Baker and linebacker Ronald Fletcher. Crittendon is at Samford, Baker at Tuskegee and Fletcher at Bethel. When the rest of the senior class is included, it was one of Austin’s most talented senior classes.
Austin has one starter returning on offense and three returning on defense.
So where do the Black Bears turn for talent this season? It starts at the top of the roster with a pair of seniors in No. 1 Tyler Cooper and No. 2 Gage Palmer.
Cooper gets to fill Jackson’s shoes at running back. Palmer follows Crittendon as the next quarterback.
“It’s really going to be different this year,” Palmer said. “We don’t have a lot of experienced seniors, but we have a lot of juniors and sophomores, who are going to be really good one day. We just need it to be this season.”
If football genes mean anything, Palmer and Cooper should make big contributions. Palmer’s father is Jason Palmer, who was an All-State linebacker for the Black Bears in 1993.
“I’ve had older people who remember when he played tell me he was pretty good,” Palmer said.
Cooper’s father is Timothy Cooper, who played linebacker on two Hazlewood state championship teams.
“He’s got a couple of state championship rings he likes to show off,” Cooper said.
Both Palmer and Cooper hope that they are remembered years from now for what they did on offense in their senior seasons.
Palmer has the unenviable task of replacing a quarterback who threw for 2,322 yards and 24 touchdowns last season.
“I’m not a passer like Quincy,” Palmer said. “I don’t think we’re going to be throwing the ball that much anyway. We’ll be more of running team.”
Cooper said to expect Palmer to make big plays with his legs.
“The way he runs, he can make something out of nothing,” Cooper said.
Cooper will try to follow the path that Jackson blazed at running back for 1,166 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.
“I learned a lot from watching him be a physical back,” Cooper said. “You have to come out strong from the weight room, if you are going to survive at running back.”
Palmer and Cooper also know that senior leadership will be important for the Black Bears this season.
“That’s something we worked on in spring practice and during the summer workouts,” Palmer said. “We’re ready to be the leaders this team needs.”
