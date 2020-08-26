It was a classic high school football moment.
A player makes a game-changing play and a photographer catches the celebration with his camera.
That’s what happened Friday night at Hartselle when Austin’s Eddie Mitchell intercepted a pass in the end zone.
Austin was up 7-0 in the first quarter, and Hartselle had the ball at the Black Bears’ 16. It was third down when Mitchell’s interception shut the door on the Tigers.
The junior defensive back celebrated by running down the field with both arms out wide with the football in his right hand. Daily photographer Jeronimo Nisa caught the moment, but it was what was coming up behind Mitchell that stole the photo.
Austin nose tackle Jalik Malone (6-foot-1, 320 pounds) is seen hanging in the air with both feet off the ground, looking to the sky with arms spread open wide. It’s difficult not to think “What happened when he landed?”
Malone said no teammates were harmed in his return to Earth
“I was just celebrating,” Malone said. “I like to celebrate when something good happens, and that was a really big play. Eddie hasn’t played football since the eighth grade.”
Austin went on to beat rival Hartselle, 31-7.
Judging by Malone’s views on his social media accounts, there was a lot talk Saturday and Sunday about his pose in the sky.
“Everybody really liked it and wanted to make sure I saw it,” Malone said. “It’s probably my favorite all-time photo.
“One of our assistant coaches (Malique Senior) didn’t believe I was really off the ground, but the camera don’t lie.”
Malone is ready to put last week behind him and look ahead to Friday’s River City Rivalry game with Decatur at Austin. The Black Bears have won the last five meetings with the Red Raiders.
“Our goal on defense for every game is to dominate,” Malone said. “It’s even more important in this game.”
Austin has never defeated Decatur six years in a row. Decatur beat Austin seven straight games from 1974-1980.
The last time Decatur beat Austin, Malone was a sixth-grade running back dreaming of carrying the ball for the Black Bears.
“I started playing football when I was 5 years old,” Malone said. “I was always a running back. When I got in the eighth grade my coaches said I had grown into a new position.”
Malone lines up on the defensive line right across from the football. Sometimes he may shift to the right or left, but the majority of the time it is face-to-face combat between Malone and the center.
“My job is to demand at least a double team from the offense,” Malone said. “If it takes two or three of them to block me, then I have some brothers back there moving in to make the tackles.”
Malone was a Daily All-Area selection last season after he had 74 tackles including four for losses and one sack.
“Jalik is extremely athletic for a guy his size, which allows him to not only clog up the middle of the formation, but to also run down the line and make plays,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said. “He is also a leader on our defense.”
Malone is the next one up in a long line of Austin nose guards. His predecessor at nose tackle was Kevin Penn (6-3, 305), who is now a redshirt-freshman at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
“Penn is nothing but a beast,” Malone said.
Malone’s dream is to one day return to his original position for just one more play. He pictures it happening with the ball just short of the goal line. He takes the hand off and crashes into the end zone.
Hopefully, a photographer will capture the moment and the celebration.
