The Austin Black Bears let a big lead and a chance to wrap up a spot in the state playoffs slip through their fingers Friday night at Austin Field.
Bob Jones beat Austin, 36-28, after the Black Bears led 21-3 with 15 seconds left in the second quarter.
“We let them get a spark, and they just whipped us in the second half,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said. “It’s disappointing, and it’s my responsibility. We have to overcome it and grow from it.”
An Austin win would have knocked Bob Jones out of the playoffs and decided the four teams representing Class 7A, Region 4: James Clemens, Sparkman, Austin and Florence.
The Bob Jones win leaves five teams playing for four spots in the final week of region play. James Clemens (6-2, 6-0) leads the region after a 49-3 win over Sparkman (7-1, 5-1). Austin (6-2, 4-2) and Florence (5-4, 4-2) are tied for third. Bob Jones (4-5, 3-3) sits in fifth.
Next Friday’s schedule has Austin at James Clemens, Sparkman at Florence and Bob Jones at Huntsville. The Black Bears could wind up anywhere from tied for second to fifth place and out of the playoffs.
“We can’t worry about that right now,” Perkins said. “It’s about us getting better and coming out of here showing some fight.”
The loss was a stunner for the Austin faithful and a team that looked in control.
“We’ve talked all season about finishing games, and we talked about it this week,” senior Awysum Harris said. “When you have a good team like Bob Jones down, you have to finish them off. We didn’t do that tonight, and this is what happens.”
Bob Jones came out showing plenty of fight. The Patriots took the opening kickoff and marched to the Austin 4 before being pushed back and settling for a 3-0 lead on a 38-yard field goal.
The lead didn’t last long. Austin returned the kickoff to its 49. On the next play, quarterback Quincy Crittendon flipped a quick pass to Tybo Williams, who turned it into a 51-yard touchdown that made it 7-3.
Austin went up 14-3 early in the second quarter on Jevon Jackson’s 39-yard run. It was 21-3 with 1:06 left in the half when Crittendon connected with Williams on a 39-yard touchdown pass.
Bob Jones still had time to strike. The Patriots used three pass completions and a late hit penalty on Austin to move the ball to the Black Bears' 18. From there, quarterback Caden Rose hit Kelly Fields on an 18-yard touchdown pass with 10 seconds left in the half to make it 21-10.
The Black Bears seemed still in control at halftime, but it got away in a hurry in the third quarter. An interception gave Bob Jones the ball at its 34 less than two minutes into the quarter. Running back Jacob Guyton then went 66 yards for a touchdown, and the Austin lead was down to 21-17.
Bob Jones then scored touchdowns on its next two possessions to take 30-21 lead with 10:10 left in the fourth quarter.
Austin answered with a six-yard touchdown run from Williams to make it a 30-28 game with 7:35 to play.
After the touchdown, the Black Bears held on defense and the offense got the ball back at the Bob Jones 47 with 6:03 to play. The drive stalled at the Bob Jones 31 when a fourth down pass fell incomplete. It was too far to attempt a go-ahead field goal.
On the next play, Guyton ran 64 yards to the Austin 5. Bob Jones scored on the next play to make it 36-28. The snap for the extra point attempt was low and a pass into the end zone failed, keeping the lead at eight points with 1:52 left to play.
Austin took the kickoff at the 30 and moved to the Bob Jones 31, but a desperation pass into the end zone fell incomplete as time expired.
Jackson finished with 118 yards rushing on 17 carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.