It’s been a season of teachable moments for the Austin boys basketball team under first-year head coach Major Deacon.
Wednesday was another one of those moments.
The Buckhorn Bucks, ranked No. 8 in Class 6A, jumped on Austin early and left town with a 75-55 win over the No. 10 team in Class 7A.
“They just beat us in all facets of the game,” Deacon said. “We just have to learn from it and move forward. Now it’s time to get ready for a big area game Friday with Bob Jones.”
Wednesday was a big test for Austin. The Black Bears were coming off 65-47 area win on the road at James Clemens on Tuesday. The team had its usual Wednesday morning workout in the weight room. Wednesday was the first time for Austin to play a game the night after a morning workout.
“We didn’t want to play them on the night before an area game, and we didn’t want to play on Saturday because that’s the only day the team is off during the week,” Deacon said.
The coach likes playing Buckhorn because the Bucks play the same style he wants his team to play: full-speed from basket to basket for four quarters. Buckhorn got a home win vs. Austin, 80-77, on Nov. 9.
Austin was short-handed with guard Caleb Carter out with a back injury suffered last Friday against Decatur. He hopes to play Friday. Deacon brought up sophomore Jalen Orr and freshman Cam Collins to help spread the minutes Wednesday. Orr scored eight and Collins had four. Starter Kelton Petty played limited minutes and scored five points.
Tre Shackelford led Austin (15-7) with 11 points, all scored in the second half.
“We just have to learn from it and move forward,” Shackelford said. “We can’t hang our heads. We have to get ready for Bob Jones.”
Buckhorn jumped on Austin with the first seven points in the game. The lead went to double digits at 17-7 in the first quarter. Buckhorn led 50-27 at halftime. The lead got as high as 28 early in the third quarter.
Alex Garcia led Buckhorn (17-5) with 19 points.
Austin’s girls did not play Wednesday but will play Bob Jones on Friday.
Late Tuesday games
Austin boys 65, James Clemens 47: The Black Bears picked up a big win on the road to open area play. Petty had 21 points and Jackson Breedlove scored 17.
Athens boys 55, Cullman 49: Braden Gross scored 16 and Antonio Shoulders had 15 to lead the Golden Eagles. Athens trailed going into the fourth quarter, 42-37. Athens (8-6) has won four in a row and visits Columbia on Friday.
Clements girls 48, Westminster Christian 39: Anslee Gordon scored 14 points to lead the Colts to the Class 3A, Area 16 victory. Teammates Janiah Anderson had 12 and Jenny Trent scored 10. Clements (10-12, 2-2) hosts Lauderdale County on Friday.
