Josh Pearson’s first appearance in the NFL could come Thursday night against the Chicago Bears.
The former Austin and Jacksonville State star receiver was one of five players the Tampa Bay Buccaneers protected off their practice roster Tuesday for consideration to be added to the roster for Thursday’s game.
The inclusion of Pearson this week is in part due to the Bucs’ injury concerns at receiver. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller and Justin Watson have all been held out of the team's first two practices of the week and may not be available for the game in Chicago, which will air locally on WZDX-54.
By using the protection option, other NFL teams cannot sign Pearson before Thursday’s game. All practice squad players are eligible at any time to be claimed by any other team in the league.
Pearson signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Jacksonville State in the spring. He played in 26 games at JSU and recorded 126 catches for 943 yards and 30 touchdowns. His career touchdown mark established a new school record.
