The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers like Austin’s Josh Pearson so much that they want him around for next season.
Pearson was one of 11 players from the Bucs practice squad signed to a futures contract Tuesday.
NFL futures contracts are given to players who did not finish the regular season on an active roster, whether they are on practice squads or free agents.
The futures contracts go into effect on the first day of the new league year, which is March 17.
Pearson signed as a free agent with the Bucs in April after the completion of the NFL draft.
