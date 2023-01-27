For baseball coaching legend Ron Polk, every day is baseball season.
Even in the coldest months of the year, the man called “the Father of SEC baseball” is out selling the game that has been his whole life since 1966.
Polk visited Austin High on Thursday. It was the next stop on an annual tour in January and February that carries the 79-year-old Arizona native to just about anywhere in the country that wants to hear his message.
“I’m always up for talking about baseball and talking to young people,” Polk said. “Maybe something I say can make a difference.”
Polk will be in Rome, Georgia, tonight and Daphne in south Alabama on Saturday. If you hate that you missed his visit to Austin, don’t despair. He will be at Colbert Heights on Feb. 3 and Albertville on Feb. 15.
The event at Austin featured food, a silent auction and then a talk from Polk, who takes no speaking fee. By Polk’s request, all the evening's funds go to the school’s baseball program, headed by Austin coach Drew Williamson.
“It’s truly an honor to have Coach Polk visit Austin,” Williamson said. “The man just means so much to the game.”
Williamson got the honor of introducing Polk. That’s a challenge because just touching on the highlights of his accomplishments can take a while.
Polk won 1,373 games. He was a head coach for 51 years and coached in the SEC for 31. He took eight teams to the College World Series. Polk is enshrined in six different Hall of Fames, including the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009.
The old joke about Polk is that he’s been around the game so long that he wrote the book about how to play it. He really did. It’s called the “Baseball Playbook.”
The Polk playbook brought him 29 seasons of success at Mississippi State with six trips to the College World Series. Polk also coached teams from Georgia Southern and Georgia to the championship series, played each year in Omaha.
Polk’s coaching days are now confined to the fall Cape Cod League in Massachusetts. He serves Mississippi State now as a “Special Assistant to the Athletic Director.”
State is honoring Polk in April with an unveiling of a bronze statue of him. Its home will be the front of the school’s baseball stadium, which is named after him. The statue will be next to statues of two of his greatest players: Will Clark and Rafael Palmeiro. They are referred to by State fans as Thunder and Lightning.
“My favorite part about this is that the statue will be 8 feet tall and I’m only 5-foot-7,” Polk said.
Dr. Rusty Reid, a retired dentist and State alum, is creating the statue and donating it to the school.
“It’s quite an honor,” Polk said. “Most people don’t get a statue until after they have died. It’s a humbling honor for me.”
There’s a photo of Polk staring at the clay model for the statue at Reid’s workshop last fall.
“When I stood there I thought of all my players who made this possible,” Polk said. “That statue honors them, too.”
