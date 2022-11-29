The Troy Trojans are making their first appearance in the Sun Belt Conference championship game Saturday.
A big reason is former Austin Black Bear Reddy Steward. The junior defensive back had two interceptions in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 48-19 win at Arkansas State that secured a spot in the championship game to be played at Troy.
The first interception was a game changer. It came with 12:53 left in the fourth quarter and the Trojans holding on tight to a 20-19 lead after trailing 13-7 at halftime.
Steward made the pick at the Troy 33 and returned it 67 yards for a touchdown. That started an avalanche of scoring for the Trojans, who scored 34 points in the fourth quarter.
It became a two-interception day for Steward when he grabbed another Arkansas State pass with 4:25 left to play.
Steward was a two-time first-team All-State selection at Austin. He did it in Class 6A in 2017 and then again in Class 7A in 2018.
The win gives Troy (10-2) the Sun Belt West Division title. The Trojans’ ninth consecutive win also earned them home field for the Sun Belt championship game vs. Coastal Carolina (10-2).
The game will be carried Saturday on ESPN at 2:30 p.m.
“It’s been a goal since January to compete for a championship, and I’m proud to see that goal through,” first-year Troy head coach Jon Sumrall said. “To be able to host the Sun Belt Championship game in Troy is incredible.”
Sumrall grew up in Huntsville and starred at Grissom before playing in college at Kentucky. He was a former assistant at Troy under then-head coach Neal Brown. He came back to Troy as head coach last December after three seasons on the staff at Kentucky.
Troy has won six Sun Belt Conference championships, but this will be the Trojans’ first appearance in the championship game that started five years ago.
Playoff game at Samford
Troy is not the only school in the state hosting a postseason game Saturday.
The Samford Bulldogs play Southeastern Louisiana in a second-round NCAA Division I FCS contest. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. at Bobby Bowden Field at Seibert Stadium.
This will be the first FCS playoff game Samford has ever hosted. The Bulldogs were last in the playoffs in 2017.
Samford won the Southern Conference championship on Nov. 19 with a 50-44 overtime win against Mercer. Former Austin quarterback Quincy Crittendon got the winning touchdown on a 25-yard scramble into the end zone in the second overtime period.
Samford turned to Crittendon in the second overtime after starting quarterback Michael Hiers was injured. Crittendon completed a pass for no gain on first down. On second down, he ended the game and ignited a giant celebration for the Bulldogs.
Crittendon starred at Austin in 2019 and 2020. He was The Daily’s Player of the Year in 2019 and shared the honor in 2020 with teammates Jevon Jackson and Tre Shackelford.
Martin breaks 100
Former Austin running back Asa Martin totaled 110 yards of total offense in Memphis’ 34-31 loss at SMU on Saturday.
The redshirt-senior rushed for 36 yards and one touchdown on nine carries. He caught seven passes for 74 yards.
Martin’s three-yard touchdown run put the Tigers up 14-7 in the second quarter. Memphis led 17-14 at halftime.
The Tigers (6-6) wait to find out their bowl destination Sunday. This is the program’s ninth consecutive season to be bowl eligible.
