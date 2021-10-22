Austin running back Tyler Cooper made Senior Night one to remember.
The senior rushed for four touchdowns in the Black Bears’ 42-28 win over Bob Jones on Friday.
“I had some great blocking from the offensive line,” Cooper said. “When I got through the line it was just a foot race.
Cooper won the footrace on his 78-yard run on the second play of the game. He outran the defense on his 26-yard touchdown run six minutes later. He did the same on his 31-yard dash in the third quarter.
The senior added his final touchdown on a three-yard run after being dragged down on a 31-yard run on the play before.
You got to give the guy a break. Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins wasn’t even sure Cooper was going to be able to play because of a bad ankle. He was pretty much a spectator at practice for the first two days of the week.
“That was great to see,” Perkins said. “He had a night to remember.”
While it was a great Senior Night for Austin, it was not perfect. The Black Bears had a slight chance to qualify for the playoffs, but it depended on a win over Bob Jones plus a Huntsville win over Sparkman.
The Black Bears (4-5, 3-4) did their part, but Sparkman (4-5, 4-3) edged Huntsville 28-27 to wrap up the fourth spot in the playoffs in Class 7A, Region 4. The top three teams in Region 4 are James Clemens (10-0, 7-0), Bob Jones (5-4, 5-2) and Florence (5-4, 5-2).
If Huntsville had beat Sparkman, there would have been a three-way tie for fourth. The tiebreaker is the number of wins of opponents outside your region. Austin plays at Mountain Brook (8-1) on Thursday.
“Well, we finished up our home schedule with a big win, and now we’ll go to Mountain Brook and play a real good team and try to finish the season on a high note,” Perkins said. “That would be big for this team.
“This has been a fun bunch to coach. We went from being 1-5 to winning three of our last four. This group has come to practice every day ready to work.”
Williams’ first two touchdown runs had Austin up 14-0 with 4:36 left in the first quarter. Bob Jones scored twice in the second quarter to make it 14-14 at halftime.
Austin broke the tie with 6:50 left in the third quarter on De’Air Young’s 62-yard touchdown pass to senior Jeremiah Burgess. That was a two-play, 80-yard drive.
The Black Bears’ next possession was a two-play, 37-yard drive with Cooper scoring on his 31-yard run to make it 28-14.
Austin scored on the third play of the fourth quarter on Young’s 23-yard touchdown pass to freshman Jaxon Potter. Cooper’s final touchdown came with 5:28 to play.
Bob Jones scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to produce the final margin of 42-28.
“I was real proud of how our team played tonight,” Cooper said. “We’ve come a long way since the first game. I wished we had played this good from the start.”
Austin now leads the series with Bob Jones, 13-7. The Black Bears have won six of the last seven meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.