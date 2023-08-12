There's no denying that in the history of Austin football, Jeremy Perkins is the most successful head coach the Black Bears have had.
Perkins has a record of 90-57, 30 more wins than the next highest Austin coach, has won four region championships, reached the playoffs eight times and advanced to the state quarterfinals twice and semifinals once.
So what's the secret to his success? While there's several factors one can point to, one sticks out on the stat sheet.
Perkins always has a good running back.
Throughout Perkins' tenure at Austin, the Black Bears have seen some of the best running backs that have ever come through the school. Joshua Walker, TC Lowe, Asa Martin, Antonio Robinson and Jevon Jackson are just some of the star studded names that have put on the black and orange jerseys in the past 13 seasons.
However, when Austin has had its best seasons, it had two special backs at the same time.
In 2015, TC Lowe and Asa Martin led Austin to its first semifinal appearance since 1983. In 2017, Martin and Antonio Robinson led Austin to a 12-1 record and a No. 1 state ranking.
This year, the Black Bears have a new duo of running backs, juniors Gavin Fuqua and Kenneth Joshua, who feel like they can be the next great tandem at Austin.
"Asa, Antonio, T.C., there's a lot of great guys that have played here," said Fuqua. "I feel like we can step up to the challenge and maybe be even better than they were."
Both running backs saw plenty of action last year as sophomores. Fuqua carried the ball 123 times for 783 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had nine catches for 99 yards.
Joshua came on toward the end of the 2022 season, rushing for 257 yards on 55 carries and five touchdowns.
"They both stepped up last year and we expect their impact on the offense to grow even more this year," Perkins said.
Now as juniors, the duo feels ready for a breakout season.
"We've been working hard this summer. I feel like y'all will see what we can do," said Fuqua.
Like all great running back duos, Fuqua and Joshua each bring a different dynamic to running the ball.
At 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds for Fuqua and 5-10 and over 190 for Joshua, the two bring a thunder and lightning attack to the field.
"I would say I'm more shifty," said Fuqua.
"He's more style, more flashy," added Joshua. "I've got the power."
Like great teammates, neither is jealous over who gets the most carries or when they get them either.
"It really just depends on the situation," said Joshua. "If it's first-and-10, I say give it to him (Fuqua). If it's third-and-two, I'm your guy."
Austin will open the season Aug. 25 at home vs. rival Hartselle. The game could serve as a launch pad for a season that shows that Austin's next great running back duo has arrived.
"That's our goal," said Fuqua. "We're just going to run hard."
