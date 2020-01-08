Jackson Breedlove is one of five seniors for the Austin Black Bears this season. The 5-foot-10 guard, a key member of last year’s rotation, continues to play a critical role this season under new coach Major Deacon.
Austin completed the sweep of its rival Decatur with a 55-50 win over the Red Raiders on Friday. It beat Decatur in the first meeting of the season 80-59. The Black Bears were 14-6 before a meeting with James Clemens on the road Tuesday. They also ranked in the top 10 in Class 7A.
Austin will have eight regular season games left after its game against James Clemens before area tournaments start. Breedlove’s experience playing in regular season area games and the area tournament will be valuable down the stretch.
Breedlove is a two-sport athlete who also plays for the baseball team. He sat down with Decatur Daily sports writer Matthew Speakman to answer five questions about this year’s Austin team and his future plans:
Question: What was it like sweeping Decatur your senior year?
Answer: “That was awesome. I don’t think we’ve swept them since my freshman year I think. That felt pretty awesome to sweep our rivals.”
Question: How has it been being one of the seniors on this team?
Answer: “It’s been great. There’s a lot more opportunities to lead. I love that. There are a lot more eyes on you as a senior. It’s been pretty cool so far.”
Question: What’s it like being a two-sport athlete?
Answer: “It’s actually been really hard. There are guys who are working constantly on the sport that I’m not working on at the time. I’ve had to really push myself. I love it, though. I’ve learned that when I’m in one sport, I have to be practicing the other one, too. The transition to the next sport usually takes about a week or two.”
Question: What do you plan to do after high school?
Answer: “Well, actually, I feel called to ministry. I’m thinking about being a youth pastor. I’d love to also get the chance to play somewhere, and I might.”
Question: What draws you to ministry?
Answer: “I started getting closer to God and reading the Bible a lot my freshman year. That’s about the time I fell in love with it. I just want to lead people to him.”
