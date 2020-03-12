Sydney Self’s senior softball campaign at Austin High is in full gear after a productive junior season.
Self landed on the Decatur Daily’s All-Area team as an honorable mention last season. She returns as one of five seniors for the Black Bears. She will start at center field this season.
She is an important piece for an Austin team that has a new coach this season. Patrick Malone takes over for Brian Wakefield after the Black Bears went 14-16 last season and lost in the Class 7A, Area 8 tournament.
Self has confidence in this year’s team. She believes Austin can make it beyond the area tournament and to regionals.
She sat down with Decatur Daily sports writer Matthew Speakman to answer five questions:
Question: What’s it been like being one of those five seniors?
Answer: “It’s been a lot of fun. We’re really close. Our responsibilities this year have been to really step up and control the team and the mentality. We set the standard for everybody else.”
Question: If you could have any job after high school and college, what would it be and why?
Answer: “I’d probably be an astronaut. I’d get to go to outer space. That’d be pretty cool. In middle school, I had to do a Black History Month project on Mae Jemison. After I did that, I always thought it was so cool.”
Question: What are your plans for after high school?
Answer: “I’m going to Martin Methodist to play softball. I’m undecided on my major. I kind of want to be an entrepreneur or something financial.”
Question: What’s the first artist you put on when you get in the car and listen to music?
Answer: “I usually just hit shuffle on my country music playlist. I like some Merle Haggard and Dan + Shay. Those are really good.”
Question: Do you have any pregame rituals that you follow?
Answer: “Lexey Carver and I have a handshake that we have to do every time. If we mess it up, we keep doing it until we get it right.”
