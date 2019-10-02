The Austin volleyball team is just weeks away from area tournaments, which start Oct. 21. The Black Bears competed at the Tournament of Champions at Danville High on Saturday. They earned one win in four matches, beating Brooks 2-0 (25-19, 25-22).
Junior libero Lawren Hayes was once again at the forefront of Austin’s defensive efforts. She had 49 digs on the weekend. Hayes is regarded as one of the top liberos in north Alabama.
She started playing for the varsity team late in her freshman year and has been a key player for Austin ever since. Hayes is also an active member of the student body by being a class officer.
Hayes sat down with Decatur Daily sports writer Matthew Speakman to answer five questions:
Question: When did you start to take volleyball seriously instead of just playing it for fun?
Answer: “I started to take it seriously when I got to my freshman year. I thought I could get to college by playing it. It would be another way to get a scholarship.”
Question: What are some of the responsibilities of being a libero?
Answer: “I have to talk on the court a lot. I have to let the hitters know what’s open and what’s available. I also have to talk to the back row players to let them know what they have and what I have.”
Question: Do you have any pregame rituals or superstitions?
Answer: “If I play really good the game before, I’ll wear my hair the exact same way and my knee pads in the same order. I’m very superstitious.
Question: What is something you’re interested in studying when you get to college?
Answer: “I’m really interested in the nursing field. I want to help others. I’d like to go to UAB for its nursing program.”
Question: If you could live anywhere, where would you choose?
Answer: “California. I visited there in February in 2018, and I loved it there. It’s just a different place. All of the diversity there is something I like.”
Log In
