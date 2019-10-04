Halfway through the regular season, the Austin football team could not be sitting in a better place.
The Black Bears (5-0) are undefeated and primed for a big game tonight at Sparkman (5-0) that will break a tie with idle James Clemens at the top of Class 7A, Region 4.
Through the first five games, the offense has dominated the Austin highlight video. The Black Bears average 39.4 points a game, good for third highest in Class 7A.
Quarterback Quincy Crittendon has thrown for nearly 1,000 yards. Running back Tybo Williams and Jevon Jackson have combined for over 900 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns. Receivers Tre Shackelford and Jabari Brown have combined for over 600 yards and seven touchdown catches.
But there’s more to Austin football than the offense. The defense can play, too. The Black Bears are allowing just 13.2 points a game. That’s fifth best in 7A.
“Our goal is a shutout every game,” Austin senior linebacker Charles Baker said. “If we don’t finish the game with a zero on the scoreboard, we’re not happy.”
Austin has come close. The Black Bears beat Grissom 49-7 in their last outing on Sept. 20. The week before it was a 17-6 win over Gadsden City. Austin opened the season allowing just 14 point in wins over Hartselle and Decatur.
The only team to score more than 14 points on Austin has been Florence. The Black Bears won 30-25 after trailing at halftime for the only time this season.
“We were in the locker room at halftime and everybody was pretty upset with how bad we had played,” senior defensive end Awysum Harris said. “Coach (Jeremy) Perkins told us to just to keep playing football.
“We did and good things happened. I think we came closer as a team that night. We know if we stick together and believe in ourselves, we can overcome anything.”
Tonight’s game at Sparkman could be a major test for Austin. The Senators can score points, too. They average 42.6 which is second in 7A just ahead of Austin. The Sparkman defense allows just 13.6, which is just behind Austin at No. 6 in 7A.
Sparkman shut out Buckhorn, 31-0, last Friday. Quarterback Nick Sawyer completed just five of 10 throws, but he totaled 144 yards and two touchdowns of 53 and 60 yards.
“We take a lot of pride in our pass coverage,” senior defensive back Jaylon Barrett said. “We have experience and know that we just need to do our job. The guys up front (line and linebackers) do a great job with pressure. That makes it a lot easier on us.”
Baker, Harris and Barrett all agree that they look forward to the road trip to Sparkman. They see the Black Bears stepping onto Sparkman Field as an underdog.
“We like being an underdog,” Baker said. “That means we play with a chip on our shoulder. It helps bring out the best in our team.”
If past Austin teams carried that same attitude to Sparkman, it has worked out pretty well for the Black Bears. Austin has won its last four visits to Sparkman. The Black Bears' last loss at Sparkman came in 2003.
Austin leads the series 11-6 and has won the last six meetings and seven of the last eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.