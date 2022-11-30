The Super 7 Championships start today at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.
If a proposal to the Alabama High School Athletic Association is approved, it may have to be renamed the Super 8 Championships.
Tuscaloosa County High School football head coach Adam Winegarden plans to propose to the AHSAA that the Class 7A playoffs be split into two divisions with two state championships.
Winegarden’s proposal would keep the current region setup for 7A. Season scheduling would not change.
The change would come with all 32 schools in 7A advancing to the playoffs. The schools would split into two divisions based on enrollment.
Division I would be the 16 largest schools. That would be led by Auburn High with 2,131.70 students (based on reclassification numbers). Division II would be the remaining 16 schools. That would be led by Smiths Station with 1,356.90 students.
Austin is the 31st ranked school with 1,086.32 students. Florence is 32nd with 1,085.25.
“I’ve seen the proposal and it makes sense,” Austin football head coach Jeremy Perkins said. “Coach Winegarden did his homework and came up with a great proposal. Obviously it benefits us when it comes to the playoffs.”
The playoff format would remain the same with just four wins needed to be state champion instead of five for the other classifications. Since both championships could be played on the first day of the state championship event, there would be no need to expand the format to more than the current three days.
Disparity of enrollment is one of the big issues in 7A. The combined enrollment of Austin and Florence would be just 40 more students than Auburn High.
“When Auburn High has 1,000 more students than we do that means around 500 more boys to choose from for your football program. When it comes to enrollment in 7A, size can matter.”
Eleven of the 16 7A schools that made the playoff this year would be in the new Division I. Of the five that would be in the new Division II, only Hewitt-Trussville advanced to the second round.
Class 7A started in 2014. It has been dominated by schools in the Birmingham area. Hoover was state champion in 2014, 2016 and 2017. Thompson has won the last three state titles. Thompson plays Auburn tonight for the 7A championship.
The only breakthrough by non-Birmingham area schools came with Central-Phenix City in 2018 and McGill-Toolen of Mobile in 2015.
Austin competes in Region 4 with Florence, Bob Jones, James Clemens, Sparkman, Huntsville, Grissom and Albertville. Under the proposed plan, Sparkman, James Clemens, Grissom, Bob Jones and Huntsville would be in Division I. Austin and Florence would be joined in Division II by Albertville.
Region 4 matches up every year with Region 3 in first-round playoff games. The Region 3 teams are Hoover, Thompson, Vestavia Hills, Hewitt-Trussville, Oak Mountain, Spain Park, Tuscaloosa County and Chelsea.
In the last five years, Region 4 has gone 2-20 in the playoffs vs. Region 3. The two wins came in 2019 from James Clemens and Florence.
Under the new proposal, Region 3 would see Hoover, Thompson and Vestavia Hills play in Division I. Hewitt-Trussville, Spain Park, Oak Mountain, Tuscaloosa County and Chelsea would be in Division II.
According to Perkins, Winegarden worked out a playoff format based on this season’s records. Austin drew a No. 1 seed by being the Region 4 champion.
“He had us playing Albertville in the first round,” Perkins said. “In the second round, we had the Spain Park vs. Tuscaloosa County winner.”
Getting the proposal to the board is the first step. The big step is getting approval from a majority of the schools in the AHSAA.
“I know we would vote yes,” Perkins said. “I don’t know why anyone would object. It doesn’t change anything in the regular season. If your season gets off to a bad start, you always know you are going to the playoffs. That’s an incentive to keep working to get better.”
