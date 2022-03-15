Former Austin standout Josh Pearson is hosting two events for the community.
The first one is the Josh Pearson Football Camp on May 2 at Austin. The camp is for ages 5-15 from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $40. For more information on the camp, contact Pearson at 256-303-3938.
Pearson is also hosting a Sunday Fun Day on May 8 at Rhodes Ferry Park from 2-5 p.m. There will be games, inflatables, food and a raffle for a 50-inch television. For more information about the Sunday Fun Day, call 256-345-0629.
After high school, Pearson played football for Jacksonville State and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has signed to play next season with the British Columbia Lions in the Canadian Football League.
