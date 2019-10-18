There’s a saying about “three heads being better than one.”
It could be changed a little bit for the Austin football team and be “three running backs can be as good as one.”
Rather than rely on one running back to eat up yardage on the ground this season, the Black Bears feature a three-man ground game with senior Tybo Williams, junior Jevon Jackson and junior Kendall Scales.
The trio will be leading the Black Bears into a key Class 7A, Region 4 home game tonight vs. Bob Jones. A win puts Austin in the playoffs for a fifth straight season.
Williams has 68 carries for 599 yards and nine touchdowns. Jackson is a step right behind him with 596 yards and six touchdowns on 69 carries. Scales has 41 carries for 224 yards and four touchdowns.
Combine those numbers and you have 1,419 yards and 19 touchdowns on 178 carries. If it was one player with those numbers, he would be second in the area in rushing just behind Priceville’s Jerry Burton, who has 1,527 yards and 22 touchdowns on 204 carries.
“All three are talented football players and vital to our offense being successful,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said. “There’s only one football and we try to balance the touches.
“Sometimes it is decided by what we try to do to attack the other team. Sometimes we just go with the hot hand. It’s a good problem to have.”
All three backs are quick to give credit to the offensive line for the blocking up front. The line started the season with just one returning starter and has consistently improved each week.
“We couldn’t do anything without those guys,” Williams said. “They’ve done a great job.”
Splitting the carries among different running backs is nothing new for Austin. In 2017, it was Asa Martin and Antonio Robinson. Last season, it was Reddy Steward along with Williams and Jackson.
It helps that all three can play multiple positions. Jackson has played running back, fullback, and receiver, quarterback in the wildcat formation and on defense. Scales has been at running back, fullback, receiver and defensive back.
All three have shown they can catch a pass. Williams has seven receptions and one touchdown. Jackson has 10 with three touchdowns. Scales has four with one touchdown. That’s 21 receptions for five touchdowns.
“You have to be versatile. It helps the team,” Jackson said. “The more you can do, the more you get to play.”
Perkins has been impressed with the unselfish attitude among the three. When one has success, the other two are there to celebrate with them.
Last month in Austin’s 17-6 win over Gadsden City, the Black Bears had the ball at the Gadsden City 5. Jackson was the running back and Scales the blocking fullback. On the next play, Jackson ran the ball to the 1. Then there was a heat timeout and the team came to the sideline.
“We were going to run the same play again because we knew Jevon would score," Perkins said. "When they got to the sideline, Jevon wanted to know if he and Kendall could switch positions. He wanted to give his friend a chance to score a touchdown. I’ve never had a player give up a touchdown so his teammate could score.”
Last Friday late in the 45-16 win over Huntsville, sophomore running back Tyler Cooper broke loose on a long run. Perkins saw Williams, who was watching from the sideline, run past him while cheering his teammate on.
“That’s just what we do,” Williams said. “We all support each other.”
