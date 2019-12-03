Former Austin running back Antonio Robinson has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal after two years at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina.
Robinson was reportedly one of 10 players from the program to announce plans to transfer Monday. He sat out his freshman season in 2018. His name does not appear among any of the team’s statistics for this past season.
Coastal Carolina finished 5-7 overall and 2-6 in the Sun Belt Conference.
Robinson raced to stardom in his junior season at Austin in 2016. He rushed for 1,597 yards and 22 touchdowns as the Black Bears (10-4) advanced to the Class 6A semifinals. He was also part of Austin's state championship 4x100 relay team.
In 2017, Robinson combined with Asa Martin to give Austin one of the most talented running back duos in the state. Robinson rushed for 1,391 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also caught 16 passes for 374 yards and six touchdowns. The Black Bears advanced to the third round of the playoffs before losing to Pinson Valley with quarterback Bo Nix, 51-50, in overtime.
