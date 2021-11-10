The shirt Austin girls head coach Adonnaca Burton wore Tuesday night had printed across the front, “The Future is Female Coaches.”
The future is now at Austin.
Burton was a winner in first game as the first female varsity girls basketball head coach at Austin. Her Black Bears thumped Columbia, 48-28, in her debut game.
“I woke up this morning a little nervous because I knew it was game time tonight,” Burton said. “I was eager to see how the girls would play and react to certain situations.”
How did the new head coach grade her team’s performance?
“I would give us a B,” Burton said. “We’re still a young team with a lot to work on, but I liked a lot of what I saw tonight.”
The Austin boys made it a perfect night for the varsity teams with an 87-54 victory over Columbia. Cam Collins led with 13 points. Tyrese Roach had 12 followed by Jalen Orr and Isaiah Fuller with 11 each.
“It was a big team effort,” Austin boys head coach Major Deacon said. “There was a lot to be excited about. Having a big crowd and returning to normalcy was great. I’m proud of how our fans turned out.”
The Black Bears are back at home Thursday with games vs. Plainview.
Austin girls 48, Columbia 28: Burton played all 12 of her players. Eleven scored with Katie Davis the only one in double figures with 10. Point guard Tykera McDonald scored two points, but her coach was more than happy with her play directing the offense.
“Ty really stepped up big tonight,” Burton said. “She barely played last year. I was proud of how she showed up.”
That’s a pretty high compliment coming from Burton, who was a great point guard in her playing days at Brewer.
Austin led 31-9 at halftime and 38-24 after three quarters. Following Davis in scoring were Nashalyn Hampton with 7 and Ariahna Harris with six.
Davis gave the historical night for Austin a fitting ending when she hit a long 3-point shot at the buzzer for the final score.
Austin boys 87, Columbia 54: The Black Bears started fast and did not let up. It was 27-13 after one quarter, 48-28 at halftime and 72-45 after three.
Deacon played all 12 of his players and they all made the scoring column. The starting five of Collins, Roach and Orr were joined by Alex Salcido with 9 and Eddie Mitchell with 8. Isaiah Fuller came off the bench to score 11 points.
Ke’Shawn Watkins scored 28 for Columbia.
