Izayah Fletcher seemed destined to play college football since the day he was born.
After all, his father Zack Fletcher did play at Alabama.
The younger Fletcher signed with North Alabama last Wednesday. On Monday he got to celebrate with his teammates and friends at school.
Also signing Monday were West Morgan lineman Maurice Johnson with Gordon College in Georgia and Austin softball player Taylor Fuller with Mississippi Valley State.
Hartselle’s Fletcher (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) closed out his high school career with 71 receptions for 907 yards and six touchdowns in his senior season.
The three-time Daily All-Area selection had a three-season total of 174 catches for 2,264 yards and 21 touchdowns. He played a key role to help Hartselle go 29-6 with two region championships under coach Bryan Moore.
“He’s a special talent,” Moore said.
It will be a new game for Fletcher at UNA. It’s also a new game for UNA football under first-year coach Brent Dearmon. The Saraland, Alabama, native is trying to revive a program that went 1-10 last season.
Dearmon was a four-year starting quarterback at Bethel College. He’s been an offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee, Kansas and Arkansas Tech. He was head coach at Bethel in 2018 and coached his alma mater to a 10-0 season.
Fletcher was one of 18 signees last week with 17 being from the high school ranks. The Lions signed 15 DI and junior college transfers during the early signing period in December.
Competition will be stiff among the wide receivers. Fletcher is one of at least 15 in the program.
--
West Morgan
The Rebels went 10-2 last season. A lot of that had to do with an offense that averaged 41.7 points while scoring a school record 500 points for coach Drew Phillips.
The offense at times overshadowed a defense that allowed just 155 points. Seven of the 12 opponents scored seven points or less, including four shutouts.
Johnson (6-2, 230) played on both sides of the line. He recorded 56 tackles while grading at 88% on defense. That included nine quarterback hurries in a win over region rival Westminster Christian-Huntsville.
The Daily All-Area selection is headed to Gordon State College in Barnesville, Georgia. The Highlanders brought home a national championship in club football last fall with an 11-1 record.
--
Austin
The Black Bears are coming off a 45-8-1 softball season. Several key players graduated. Fuller will be counted on to step up and play a big role for coach Blake Gray.
Fuller’s playing experience includes time at catcher, second base and right field. Mississippi Valley State signed her as a catcher.
Mississippi Valley State is located in Itta Bena, Mississippi. The Delta Devils compete in the SWAC. They open their season Saturday in Florence vs. UNA.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.