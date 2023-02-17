HANCEVILLE — Austin’s magical 12-game winning streak came to an end Friday at the Northwest Regional.
The Hoover Bucs led from start to finish in a 65-41 win in the Class 7A semifinals at Wallace State.
Austin’s Isaiah Fuller summed up his team’s loss about as well as possible.
“There’s not much you can do when the other team’s got a 6-10 or 6-9 dude in there,” Fuller said.
The junior was referring to Hoover sophomore DeWayne Brown, who is listed at 6-foot-9, 255 pounds. Brown scored 22 points and claimed 13 rebounds.
Austin had no one who could match him inside. Fuller tried. He’s 6-4. Achilles Wood tried. He’s 6-5. Brown scored six of Hoover’s 8 points in the first quarter.
Austin’s 6-5 Lenarion Wynn, who didn’t start the game, got in early in that opening quarter. He went back to the bench with three fouls with 4:42 still left in the first quarter.
Austin’s tallest player is 6-6 freshman Caiden Ricks. He’s not quite ready for someone like Brown and saw just two minutes of action.
Brown owned the floor around the Hoover rim, hitting 10 of 12 attempts. His misses just gave him the opportunity to add to his rebound numbers. Brown had six offensive rebounds.
“We tried to prepare for him the best we could,” Austin first-year head coach Desmond Phillips said. “It’s hard to simulate 6-9 or 6-10 when you don’t have it.”
Brown was also a force on the defensive end with four blocks. Of course a great equalizer when the inside is closed is the 3-point field goal. That path to points has been a little friendlier for Austin this season. It wasn’t there vs. Hoover.
Austin (20-10) hit just 3 of 14 from behind the arc. The Black Bears were 0-for-7 shooting the 3 through three quarters. Sophomore Harry Malone broke the ice with the team’s first 3 of the game with 5:36 left to play. He hit two more after that.
“We had a lot of good looks and just couldn’t get them to fall,” Phillips said.
The Black Bears are a combined 6 of 50 on 3s in their last three games, all losses, on the Wallace State court.
Austin had 20 turnovers and Hoover had 12 steals.
“Their length at guard really bothered us,” Phillips said. “We aren’t used to seeing 6-5 and 6-7 outside like what we saw today.”
Hoover’s Brown was joined in double figures by London with 17 points and Jarett Fairly with 12. Hoover was 24 of 50 from the field, 5 of 15 from behind the arc and 12 of 13 at the free throw line.
Austin junior Jordan Johnson led the Black Bears with 12 points. Malone had 11 points on a 4-for -7 night that included his three 3s. Fuller had eight points and eight rebounds. Austin hit 18 of 46 from the field and two of four from the free throw line.
“We have a lot of young players who got some good experience here today,” Phillips said. “That’s a good sign for the future of our program going forward.”
Hoover (28-3) plays area rival Vestavia Hills for the Northwest Regional championship on Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. The teams have met three times with Vestavia Hills winning twice.
