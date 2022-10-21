Football can be a cruel game. One week you are celebrating a region championship. The next week you get smacked in the mouth with a 45-31 loss after leading at halftime.
That’s what happened to the Austin Black Bears, the Class 7A, Region 4 champions.
After riding high with a win to take the region crown last week, region rival Huntsville brought Austin back to earth with a 14-point smack down that wasn’t really that close.
What made it even worse was that Austin led 21-14 at halftime.
That changed with the second half kickoff, when Huntsville’s Huck Hensley returned it for a touchdown. The Panthers then scored on their next three possessions to build a 38-24 lead early in the fourth quarter.
“That kickoff return changed all the momentum we had at halftime, and we never could get it back,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said.
The loss doesn’t take away Austin’s region championship. The Black Bears are still the No. 1 team coming out of Region 4 and will host Vestavia in the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 4.
The win keeps Huntsville in a three-way tie with Bob Jones and James Clemens for the final two playoff spots out of Region 4. The Panthers came into the game on a two-game losing streak to Florence, 27-7, and Sparkman, 55-14.
“This region is real close between the top six teams,” Perkins said. “There’s a fine line between the top teams. Tonight, Huntsville made some big plays and we didn’t. That was the difference.”
The loss snaps Austin’s seven-game winning streak that started after season-opening losses to Hartselle, 45-17, and Decatur, 28-14.
“We are a much better team than we showed tonight,” senior linebacker Druce Clarke said. “A lot of little things that we didn’t do tonight got us in trouble.
“Thankfully this wasn’t a win-or -go home game. We’ve got two weeks before the playoffs to work on getting better. I know we will, because we have no choice. There’s no margin for error.”
The game was filled with big plays. Austin scored on a 78-yard run. Huntsville scored on a 35-yard pass play, Hensley’s 85-yard kickoff return to start the second half and a 66-yard pass.
Austin got off to a great start when on the first play from scrimmage sophomore running back Gavin Fuqua took it to the house on a 78-yard run. The PAT was missed and Austin led 6-0.
After an exchange of punts, Huntsville struck on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Jack McClung to Hensley to give the Panthers a 7-6 lead.
The Black Bears retook the lead at 14-7 early in the second quarter on De’Air Young’s 19-yard pass to Maddox Mitchell. Huntsville matched that score on McClung’s 10-yard pass to Amaree Jabbar. Fuqua got his second touchdown of the night on a 3-yard run for a 21-14 halftime lead.
After Huntsville scored on the second-half kickoff return, Austin’s defense could not stop Huntsville. The Panthers scored on their next three possessions to build a 38-24 lead. The Black Bears added a late touchdown with 1:50 left on Martel Munday’s 3-yard run to make it 45-31.
Now Austin turns its attention to getting ready for the playoffs after 10 straight weeks of games.
“We’re banged up, and hopefully we can get well and get ready for a big playoff game at home,” Perkins said.
This will be Austin’s fourth appearance in the playoffs since moving up to Class 7A in 2018. The Black Bears are 0-3.
