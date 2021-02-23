With their 36-28 win over Oak Mountain on Friday, Austin High's Lady Black Bears earned a trip to Wallace State Community College, where they will face Hoover for the Northwest Regional title and a spot in the state final four in Birmingham. The game will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More images at www.decaturdaily.com
