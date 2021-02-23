With their 36-28 win over Oak Mountain on Friday, Austin High's Lady Black Bears earned a trip to Wallace State Community College, where they will face Hoover for the Northwest Regional title and a spot in the state final four in Birmingham. The game will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily

More images at www.decaturdaily.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.