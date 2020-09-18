Jevon Jackson, Quincy Crittendon and Tre Shackelford are the three-headed monster of the Austin football team.
Jackson is running through defenses for an average of 150 yards a game while scoring 10 touchdowns in four games this season.
Crittendon has burned defenses for an average of 250 yards a game while throwing 11 touchdown passes.
Shackelford averages just over five catches and 100 yards a game while scoring five touchdowns.
They are an amazing trio for Austin (4-0), but they all three eagerly point out that those numbers would not be possible without their offensive line.
“I got to give my guys up front credit,” Jackson said. “Nothing happens if they don’t lead the way.”
When football fans envision a typical Austin offensive lineman, they probably think along the lines of somebody like former Black Bears Deonte Brown or Marquice Robinson.
Brown, an Austin graduate of 2016, is a starting guard at Alabama. The 6-foot-4, 350-pound senior should be a rookie in the NFL a year from now.
Robinson, Class of 2018, is a starting tackle at Florida Atlantic. The 6-3, 305, redshirt-sophomore could also have a career in the NFL one day.
The two are so big that one might think that fitting through a typical doorway would be a problem.
That’s not a problem with the current Austin offensive line. In fact, they might be able to squeeze through the doorway in pairs. Undersized is a polite way to say they are small for that position, particularly in Class 7A football.
The four seniors in the Austin offensive line are Alex Machado (5-9, 255) at center, Griffin Sikes (6-0, 215) at left tackle, Colton Collier (5-9, 265) at right guard and Jaylon Munford (5-8, 230) at right tackle.
The seniors are joined by junior Amari Pointer (5-9, 230) at left guard. Junior Giovanni Johnson (6-0, 235) rotates in the line when needed.
What must opposing defenses think when they stand face to face with these Black Bears before the first Austin offensive play of the game?
“They look down at us,” Machado said. “They think we’re undersized, but that’s OK. It just makes us work even harder.”
Because of the size disadvantage, you won’t often see the Austin offensive line attempt to manhandle opponents with straight ahead blocking, but they still want to be physical.
“We try to hit them in the mouth before they know what happened,” Sikes said.
The Austin approach does have a cerebral element that uses double teams and designed plays where one lineman may pull out of his position to block at another point on the line.
“There have been games where 50 percent of my calls are pulling plays,” Collier said.
It takes timing along with good footwork to make it successful.
“We like to bring it to them by staying low and hitting them from unexpected angles,” Munford said.
It’s all in an effort to win the war in the trenches.
“One thing we try to do with every player is to put him in a position to be successful,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said. “This is what makes this group successful.
“These are high character guys who want to do well. They take pride in what they do and work hard at it every day.”
At the center of the group is Machado, a two-year starter at center, who was born without most of his left arm from just below the elbow. He doesn’t allow what some may see as a handicap slow him down.
Many of Machado’s days at practice are spent going one-on-one with first-team nose guard Jalik Malone (6-0, 315).
“Going against somebody as good as Jalik can’t help but make you better,” Machado said.
As a sign of unity, all the offensive linemen wear a gold color mouth guard with the word “BATTLE” on the front. Battle is the name of the company that makes the product, but these Black Bears look at the word as a good description of what they do each Friday night.
“This is not your typical Austin offensive line, but they make it work,” Perkins said.
