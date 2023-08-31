Going into the first game of the season against Hartselle, Austin knew it needed a strong defensive performance.
The Tigers had averaged 41 points per game each of the last two seasons, and for a chance to win, the Black Bears had to hold them well below that average.
Mission accomplished.
Austin held Hartselle to 17 points. It was just the second time the Tigers had been held below 20 points in the last two seasons, and only the fifth since coach Bryan Moore took over the program prior to 2020.
"Coming into this year, we had put a lot of preparation in. We were more comfortable," said senior defensive back Easton Palmer who led the Austin defense with 11 tackles and an interception Friday night. "We knew what they (Hartselle) were going to do. We had a great game plan."
Defense has been a priority for the Austin program this offseason. In 2021 and 2022, the Black Bears gave up 26 and 25 points per game, respectively, which was more than the team scored per game each year.
To turn things around, a change in mindset and approach was desperately needed.
"We've been giving more effort," senior defensive lineman Achilles Woods said. "We've raised our standards and we've put in the work to reach those standards."
Against Hartselle, those standards were on display. In the first half, the Black Bears shut down the Tigers' offense, holding them to just seven points.
The second half, however, might have been more impressive.
Hartselle found its footing, holding the ball for most of the half and scoring 10 points. But even though the Austin defense bent a little, it never broke, something the players said is key to their success.
"We stick together through any ups and downs. Coach (Jeremy) Perkins tells us all the time, no matter what happens, keep working," said senior defensive back Ethan Wynn, who had five tackles and an interception.
An example of this came at the start of the fourth quarter. Hartselle had the ball second-and-goal at the one-yard line and looked poised to cut Austin's 21-7 lead to a single touchdown.
When the ball was snapped, however, Woods blew through the offensive line and met Hartselle star running back Ri Fletcher in the backfield, forcing a loss of three yards. The Tigers eventually had to settle for a field goal.
"We have a lot of guys that are tough, hard-nosed and just love to play defense. That's what you need if you're going to be successful," Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said. "Friday night, they made the plays that we needed to win the game."
Another reason for Friday's success came in takeaways. The Black Bears forced four turnovers, which was almost half of their 2022 season total (10). The last turnover was a fumble that was recovered and returned for a 57-yard touchdown by Nathan Taylor to seal the 28-17 win.
Having the edge in turnover margin is pivotal for any team to win, and Friday night it paid off for Austin.
"That's something that we've focused on. If you put emphasis on the small things, big things like turnovers will come," Palmer said.
To achieve the success they want this season, the Black Bears know last week's performance can't be a one time thing.
This Friday Austin will travel seven miles across the city to its former home, Shorty Ogle Stadium, where the Black Bears will take on Decatur in the annual River City Rivalry game.
The Red Raiders are coming off a dominating season-opening win over Mae Jemison in which they scored 54 points in a 31-point win.
The Black Bears' defense is eager to show that last Friday's game won't be an outlier this season.
"We had a good game plan against Hartselle and we have a good one for Decatur too," Woods said.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday night. Decatur leads the series 37-23. The Red Raiders won last year's meeting 28-14, which snapped Austin's seven-game winning streak in the series.
Revenge is on the Black Bears' minds as they head into the matchup.
"I'm friends with some of them over there and they've been talking a lot of stuff," Wynn said. "I'm ready to get out there and settle it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.