MADISON — Eddie Mitchell and Cam Collins combined for 35 points to lead the Austin boys past Bob Jones 48-45 on Tuesday.
Mitchell scored a game-high 18 points, 14 in the second half, and Collins added 17.
Austin coach Major Deacon said the Black Bears' defensive effort sparked the win.
"We had to be really disciplined," Deacon said. "They run a lot of different actions. I thought our kids played really disciplined D."
Austin led 10-2 in the first quarter with Collins scoring the team's first eight points and Mitchell capping the start with a basket.
After holding a 24-22 halftime advantage the Black Bears went ahead 36-26 after Tyrese Roach 3-pointer with 3:44 remaining in the third period.
Bob Jones responded with nine straight points and trailed 36-35 at the 7:33 mark of the fourth quarter.
"Toward the end we got bad on communicating on defense ... and rebounds," Mitchell said. "We lost (to) them last time by not communicating and switching on screens."
Mitchell and Collins each made a free throw in the final minute. De'air Young stripped the basketball to stop a final Bob Jones shot attempt to tie the game.
Austin improved to 3-2 in Class 7A, Area 8 and the Patriots fell to 2-3 in area play. Collins said the win was a big step in building toward the postseason.
"Last year we didn't make it to Wallace (State for the state regional)," Collins said. "That's what we're trying to do this year. (From there) at least make it to the final four and maybe be the state champions."
--
Bob Jones girls 46, Austin 22: Ariahna Harris and Olivia Lyles each had six points for Austin.
Emariah Grant and Alana Obianozie finished with 10 points apiece for the Patriots.
Austin was tied 10-10 after the first quarter but Bob Jones outscored the Black Bears 16-2 in the second period.
"The first quarter we came out like we wanted," Austin coach Adonnaca Burton said.
Burton said Bob Jones capitalized on Austin’s turnovers to take control of the game.
"It's just a little bit of the immaturity that we have to work on and (gaining) game experience ... working hard through adversity," Burton said.
