The Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame has announced a change for its May 2 induction banquet.
This year’s banquet will be held at the First Baptist Church of Decatur. The annual banquet is usually held at the Ingalls Harbor Pavilion. A scheduling conflict has forced the change for this year.
This year’s inductees are Nancy Keenum, Christy Thomaskutty, Lori Breedlove Bailey, Andrea Watkins-Orr, Howard Jenkins, Clift Knight, Charles Lee Martin and Mario Morris.
Tickets for the banquet are $35. For information on tickets or to inquire about reserving a table, contact either Joe Bailey at 256-286-9048 or the Boys & Girls Club at 256-340-3470.
The Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame is also hosting a golf tournament at Burningtree Country Club on May 1. For more information, contact Phil Garrison at 256-466-1844 or Joe Bailey at 256-286-9048.
Proceeds from the golf tournament and the banquet benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Morgan County.
