West Morgan went 2-2 in a weekend volleyball tournament that it hosted.
The Rebels (5-4) advanced to pool play in the West Morgan Invitational on Saturday.
West Morgan beat Meek 2-0 (25-13, 25-15) and Elkmont 2-1 (22-25, 25-11, 15-9). Rogers beat West Morgan 2-1 (20-25, 25-22, 19-17). Deshler beat West Morgan 2-0 (25-21, 25-17).
Leading in the statistics for West Morgan were Morgan Mosley with 23 kills, Allie Bice with 13 kills and five blocks, Ellie Jones 13 kills and Michaela Henson with 12 kills and six aces. Abby Yerby had 87 assists.
Curry beat Addison 2-1 to take the tournament championship.
West Morgan competes today at Danville with Austin and Addison.
• Austin goes 2-2: The Black Bears got wins over Westminster Christian 2-0 (25-15, 25-21) and Madison County 2-0 (25-23, 25-23) in the West Morgan Invitational on Saturday. Addison beat Austin 2-1 (25-20, 23-25, 15-7). Curry beat Austin 2-1 (25-21, 12-25, 15-9).
Leading the stats for Austin were Adley Hubbard with 36 assists, Lawren Hayes 75 digs, Zahria Prachman 19 digs and 19 blocks, Jada Burks 29 blocks and 17 kills and Katie Davis 21 blocks and 18 kills.
