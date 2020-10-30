The Austin Black Bears found out Thursday night that when you have an opportunity against a great football team, you better take advantage of it.
The Black Bear had opportunities to build a big lead over visiting Mountain Brook in the first half at Austin. The Black Bears didn’t and the visiting Spartans made them pay.
Mountain Brook left Austin with a 31-22 victory.
The Spartans, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 6A, trailed 10-7 at halftime. The game was tied 10-10 after three quarters.
Mountain Brook quarterback Strother Gibbs took over in the final quarter. He scored touchdowns on runs of 62 and 44 yards. He also threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to receiver Paulson Wright.
Austin quarterback Quincy Crittendon had two fourth quarter touchdown runs of 55 and five yards to keep the Black Bears close, but it wasn’t enough.
“I thought we out played them for the most part,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said. “We just made too many mistakes.
“Our goals for the playoffs are still intact. We just have a lot to learn from this game.”
Austin (8-2) opens the Class 7A playoffs next Friday with a home game vs. Oak Mountain (6-3). Both Austin and Oak Mountain are 0-2 all-time in Class 7A playoff games.
Mountain Brook (9-1) host Muscle Shoals in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Thursday night’s meeting was the first for the Black Bears and Spartans since the 2018 playoffs when Mountain Brook shut out Austin 31-0.
Many of the Austin seniors were sophomores in that 2018 game. They seemed determined not to let that happen again.
The Black Bears started fast. On the first play of the game, Crittendon found Tre Shackelford racing past two Mountain Brook defenders. The completion gave Austin the ball at the Mountain Brook 2.
On the next play a fumbled snap turned the ball over to the Spartans. It was the first of four Austin fumbles in the first half. Mix in several dropped passes and it was half of missed opportunities.
Austin could have easily been up 21-0 at halftime. The Black Bear defense limited Mountain Brook to just 11 yards of offense in the opening half.
Noah Flood’s 22-yard field goal put Austin up 10-0 early in the second quarter. Mountain Brook then returned the kickoff to the Austin 8. Gibbs then connected on an eight-yard touchdown pass on the next play to a wide open Turner Welsh in the end zone. That made it 10-7.
Austin threatened to score one more time late in the second quarter, but a tipped pass led to an interception in the end zone.
Instead of being happy with a 10-7 halftime lead, Austin fans had to be worried about what might happen in the second half.
“If this had been a playoff game, it would be a really tough loss to handle,” Perkins said. “Now we have the opportunity to learn from our mistakes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.