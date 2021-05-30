The office of the Austin girls basketball head coach looks different these days.
The walls are blank without the framed artwork honoring each of the successful teams in Bruce Hamilton’s 16 years as head coach.
The whiteboard behind the head coach’s desk looks different, too. The words “Have a great day Momma” probably never were up there when Hamilton was head coach.
Hamilton has retired from Austin and is moving to Tennessee to continue his coaching career.
There’s a new boss in the office. Adonnaca Burton has moved up from assistant coach to head coach.
According to Decatur City Schools Athletic Director Watt Parker, 30 people either applied or showed interest in the job. Nine were interviewed. Turns out the next head coach was already in the building.
“Coach Burton’s interview, experience and expertise made her the clear choice to lead our program,” Parker said.
Burton, 40, is a 1999 graduate of Brewer, where she played for Hall of Fame coach Ricky Allen. She was a two-time Morgan County Tournament MVP in 1998 and 1999.
She came to Austin in 2015 to be the track and field head coach and assistant girls basketball coach. Since 2017, she’s been the girls junior varsity head coach.
“I’ve always wanted to be a head basketball coach,” Burton said. “Honestly, I wanted to be the head basketball coach at Austin. I never looked outside of Austin because this is home.”
Burton’s opportunity came out of the blue when Hamilton and his wife decided to move to the Nashville area. Their daughter and her husband recently relocated from Dallas to Nashville. With a grandchild on the way, the move made even more sense. Hamilton will be the girls coach at Centennial High in Franklin.
“I’m so grateful that I have been given the opportunity to lead this program,” Burton said. “There’s a high standard of success for this program and we’re going to do everything we can to continue that success.”
Athletic success is in Burton’s blood. Her uncle Gary Winton was an All-American basketball player at Army in the 1970s for coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski. Another uncle, Wymon Winton was selected in the baseball draft by the Houston Astros. Cousin Kendrick Burton played football at Alabama and in the NFL.
“Adonnaca was one of the best athletes I ever coached (at Brewer),” Allen said. “She changed the way we played defense. We would put her at half court and she would drive the other team’s guards nuts.”
Burton’s time at Brewer happened to coincide with a run of great teams at Huntsville’s Butler. Both schools competed in Class 6A. Butler became a giant road block to Brewer’s success in post-season play.
“I hated that we weren’t more successful, especially for Coach Allen,” Burton said. “I was so happy that he eventually got to celebrate a state championship (in 2012).
“Coach Allen put a lot of time and work into making that program successful. That’s what I plan on doing here at Austin.”
Austin went 19-10 last season and advanced to the Northwest Regional Class 7A finals before losing to eventual state champion Hoover. It was Austin’s third season to compete in the classification with the largest schools in the state.
“Competing in Class 7A is a challenge,” Burton said. “We have to get a lot better to be able to compete with those big schools. It’s going to take a giant commitment on and off the gym floor.”
The Black Bears lose two of their top scorers in Tashanti Watkins and Hannah Cohn due to graduation. Two key players returning are junior forward Jada Burks and sophomore point guard Zamyra Goode. Burks averaged seven points and nine rebounds a game. She led the team with 65 blocked shots. Goode had 72 assists.
Burton said that Austin fans that followed the girls teams over the years can expect to see a little different style. She likes a faster pace with a lot more pressure on the ball. Burton sees the pressure creating turnovers, which lead to points.
“When I talked to the girls about a faster pace, I said ‘Ya’ll do know that I coached track, right?” Burton said. “These girls are going to be in the best shape of their lives.”
If Burton’s plan produces positive results, new artwork honoring successful seasons may soon appear again on the office walls.
“That would be a great tradition to continue,” Burton said.
