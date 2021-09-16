Fortune Wheeler, East Limestone: The sophomore broke the 200-yard rushing mark for the second week in a row with 204 yards on 31 carries with a touchdown in a 14-12 win over Mae Jemison.
Tyler Cooper, Austin: The senior rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries vs. James Clemens.
Jordan Greenfield, Falkville: The senior was a wrecking ball for the Blue Devils with 31 carries for 230 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-22 win over Pisgah.
Caden Burnett, Falkville: The junior completed 16 of 29 passes for 141 yards and rushed for 93 yards in a win over Pisgah. Burnett, Falkville’s starting quarterback, accounted for three total touchdowns.
Dylann Roper, Athens: The senior had three rushing touchdowns (26, 23 and 7 yards) in a 56-7 win over Hazel Green.
Keyondrick Cobb, R.A. Hubbard: The senior had a pair of rushing touchdowns as the Chiefs remained unbeaten in region play with a 20-8 win over Hackleburg.
Braxton Peters, West Morgan: The sophomore rushed for 102 yards and passed for 41 yards and a touchdown in a 28-19 win over Deshler.
Xander Gaines, Priceville: The junior rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries against Brooks.
JT Blackwood, Hartselle: The senior completed 19 of 27 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown against Decatur. He also rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Armahdeo Dunigan, Hartselle: The senior rushed for a pair of touchdowns against Decatur.
Izayah Fletcher, Hartselle: The junior hauled in 11 catches for 100 yards against Decatur.
