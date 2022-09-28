For the first time since 2016, the Decatur Red Raiders are back in the state rankings.
Decatur (5-0) is No. 10 in this week’s Class 6A rankings by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
The Red Raiders were No. 9 in the state in the final season rankings in 2016. Decatur finished the regular season at 9-1. The final record was 10-2 after a playoff win over Cullman, 35-10, and a playoff loss to Ramsay, 34-6.
Decatur is the third team in the Top 10 from Class 6A, Region 7. Hartselle (6-0) is No. 6 and Muscle Shoals (5-0) is No. 8. Hartselle travels to Muscle Shoals this Friday.
The Red Raiders host Muscle Shoals on Oct. 7 and visit Hartselle on Oct. 14.
The only other area team ranked this week is Priceville at No. 6 in Class 4A. Last week the Bulldogs (6-0) were No. 7.
Despite being undefeated, West Morgan (5-0) did not receive enough votes to be in the Class 4A Top 10.
Other area teams to receive votes are Austin (4-2) in Class 7A along with Hatton (4-1) and Tanner (4-2) both in Class 2A.
This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Auburn (18); 6-0; 234
2. Fairhope (1); 5-0; 165
3. Thompson (1); 4-2; 156
4. Hoover; 5-1; 154
5. Central-Phenix City; 4-2; 111
6. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-2; 91
7. Enterprise; 3-2; 75
8. Dothan; 5-1; 71
9. Opelika; 4-2; 36
10. Tuscaloosa Co.; 4-1; 30
Others receiving votes: Austin (4-2) 6, Sparkman (4-1) 6, Prattville (3-2) 4, Vestavia Hills (2-3) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (11); 6-0; 205
2. Clay-Chalkville (7); 5-1; 176
3. Theodore; 6-0; 151
4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (2); 6-0; 150
5. Mountain Brook; 5-1; 131
6. Hartselle; 6-0; 110
7. Pinson Valley; 3-2; 77
8. Muscle Shoals; 5-0; 63
9. Carver-Montgomery; 5-0; 21
10. Decatur; 5-0; 17
Others receiving votes: Gardendale (3-2) 15, Homewood (4-2) 6, Pike Road (3-2) 5, Benjamin Russell (4-1) 3, Briarwood (3-2) 3, McGill-Toolen (3-2) 3, Helena (5-1) 2, Center Point (5-1) 1, Wetumpka (5-1) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (19); 5-0; 237
2. Leeds; 5-0; 165
3. Guntersville (1); 6-0; 156
4. Moody; 6-0; 131
5. Pleasant Grove; 4-1; 113
6. Ramsay; 4-2; 95
7. Gulf Shores; 5-1; 94
8. Vigor; 3-2; 44
9. Beauregard; 5-0; 43
10. Eufaula; 4-1; 20
Others receiving votes: Arab (5-1) 16, Demopolis (5-1) 8, Faith-Mobile (4-1) 6, Fairview (4-1) 5, Charles Henderson (4-1) 4, Williamson (5-1) 2, Southside-Gadsden (5-1) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Catholic-Montgomery (16); 6-0; 225
2. Handley (4); 6-0; 185
3. Andalusia; 6-0; 160
4. Anniston; 6-0; 134
5. Oneonta; 6-0; 129
6. Priceville; 6-0; 75
7. Jacksonville; 4-2; 71
8. Northside; 4-1; 49
9. Cherokee Co.; 5-1; 42
10. T.R. Miller; 4-1; 32
Others receiving votes: Deshler (6-0) 14, Etowah (4-1) 7, West Morgan (5-0) 6, Corner (5-0) 5, Orange Beach (3-1) 3, Randolph (4-1) 2, Jackson (3-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (13); 5-1; 213
2. Gordo (3); 5-1; 163
3. Piedmont (2); 3-2; 156
4. Opp (1); 5-1; 135
5. Winfield; 4-1; 104
6. St. James; 4-2; 81
7. Houston Aca.; 5-0; 79
8. Mobile Chr.; 4-2; 74
9. Dadeville (1); 5-0; 42
10. Fayette Co.; 5-0; 29
Others receiving votes: Straughn (4-1) 20, Thomasville (4-1) 14, Excel (4-1) 12, Sylvania (4-1) 5, Trinity (5-1) 5, Madison Aca. (3-2) 4, Randolph Co. (5-0) 4.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (20); 5-0; 240
2. Highland Home; 6-0; 179
3. Ariton; 5-1; 160
4. Aliceville; 5-1; 133
5. Isabella; 5-0; 111
6. Pisgah; 4-1; 76
7. Reeltown; 3-1; 64
8. Vincent; 5-1; 45
9. B.B. Comer; 4-2; 39
10. G.W. Long; 3-2; 34
Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (5-0) 21, Collinsville (4-1) 9, Lexington (4-1) 9, Luverne (4-2) 9, J.U. Blacksher (4-2) 6, Hatton (4-1) 2, Tanner (4-2) 2, West End-Walnut Grove (5-1) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Elba (15); 5-0; 225
2. Leroy (5); 4-0; 195
3. Linden; 5-0; 143
4. Sweet Water; 3-1; 124
5. Brantley; 4-2; 106
6. Valley Head; 5-0; 103
7. Spring Garden; 5-1; 79
8. Meek; 5-0; 60
9. Loachapoka; 5-0; 40
10. Pickens Co.; 4-2; 27
Others receiving votes: Georgiana (6-0) 16, Millry (5-1) 13, Lynn (4-1) 9.
