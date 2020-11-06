One year ago, Kendall Scales wore No. 20 for the Austin Black Bears.
The junior was the No. 3 running back behind senior Tybo Williams and junior Jevon Jackson.
One year ago, Winston Lyle was a spectator at Austin football games. After two knee injuries that required surgery, one suffered while playing basketball and one suffered while playing football, Lyle decided after his sophomore season to just stick with the sport that uses the round ball.
Today, Scales and Lyle are key players for the Black Bears, who host Oak Mountain tonight in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.
Scales moved to defense. He’s a starting safety and wears No. 1
“I like the number because to me it represents that the team always comes first,” Scales said. “I wanted to do whatever I could to help make this team better.”
In a defensive backfield with Jaden Baker the only starter returning, Scales has been a force. He’s third on the team with 80 tackles behind linebackers Ronald Fletcher (101) and Braxton Lyle (87).
“I just love flying to the ball and making tackles,” Scales said. “I think I made a good decision.”
Winston Lyle moved out of the student section and back on the field. He’s found a home at receiver. He and fellow senior Tre Shackelford head Austin’s receiving corps.
“I always thought of myself as more of a basketball guy,” Lyle said, “but I found out that I love football more than I realized. It was tough to watch my guys play without me. I kept thinking that maybe I could play again and make a difference.”
Lyle has made a difference. From the first game of the season at Hartselle, defenses have seen that overloading the pass coverage on Shackelford can lead to trouble. Lyle is fast, but his size at 6-foot-2 makes him a match-up problem for a lot of defensive backs.
Shackelford leads the area with 49 receptions for 1,063 yards and 13 touchdowns. Lyle is not too far behind him with 38 receptions for 522 yards and five touchdowns.
“There’s no doubt that having Winston out there has helped Tre,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said. “Having Tre out there has also helped Winston. If a defense tries to use two or three to stop Tre, Winston can take over the game.”
That’s what Lyle did in Austin’s 25-23 comeback win over Grissom on Oct. 2. Grissom took a 23-19 lead with 2:36 left to play. The Black Bears’ drive for the winning points featured a 53-yard pass play from quarterback Quincy Crittendon to Lyle and then a leaping touchdown catch in the end zone by Lyle.
“That’s a great feeling to be able to do something like that to help your team win,” Lyle said. “I never will forget that.”
As the Black Bears move forward in the playoffs, they will need more big plays from Scales and Lyle.
“Kendall is just a relentless football player,” Perkins said. “We really needed him to move to defense and he was all for it to help the team.
“Winston is an explosive talent who has done a lot of good things for us this season. He has all the tools to be the kind of player who can take over a game.”
