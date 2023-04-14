Sometimes when there’s a dream to follow it's necessary to travel to keep it alive.
That’s the case for four Austin football players who signed Thursday to continue to play in college.
Defensive end Jeremiah Ayers, linebacker Mykael Burton and quarterback De’Air Young are traveling all the way to Athens to play college football. That’s Athens, West Virginia, where they will play for the Concord University Mountain Lions.
The three are following teammate and offensive lineman Jaylen Verser-Jackson, who signed last month with the NCAA Division II school.
“I would be going to Concord even if the other three weren’t going,” Ayers said. “I just want the opportunity to play more football.”
The NCAA transfer portal has changed the college game even down to the Division II level. Colleges can find plenty of players with college experience seeking a new career path. That trickles down to limit the opportunities for high school players. Austin has a total of eight sign out of this senior class.
“We have to thank our coaches here at Austin,” Burton said. “Without them working hard to find us a place to play, this would have never happened.”
The Concord four may need to learn the words to the West Virginia state song, “Take Me Home, Country Roads” to pass the time on those eight-hour drives between college and home.
Also signing Thursday were offensive lineman Quade McAfee with Norwich University in Vermont, soccer players Alex Gonzalez and Juan Velasquez with Southern Union Community College in Wadley and tennis player Sam Higgins with Wallace State Community College in Hanceville.
McAfee comes from a family with a military background. Signing with Norwich will allow him to continue the tradition. Norwich touts itself as the “Military College of Vermont.”
“I really wanted to go to West Point and play football, but I think this works out even better,” McAfee said. “Going to Norwich I get to be part of a corps of cadets. I can get a degree in cyber security that I can use when I serve in the Army and later for a career after the Army.
“I know it's cold in Vermont, especially in the winter, because it was cold when we visited, but this is an awesome opportunity. I’m excited.”
Gonzalez and Velasquez have the opportunity to help start the soccer program at Southern Union. The program is fielding its first team this fall. Two former Austin teammates, Ethan Lowery and Brandon Bernal, are also joining the program.
“It’s exciting to be the start of a new program,” Gonzalez said. “We both play club soccer in Birmingham and several of the players from there are also going to Southern Union. We have the chance to show people that there’s some good soccer in Alabama.”
Gonzalez was the MVP of the Morgan County Tournament that Austin won last month.
Higgins is following a tennis career path that Black Bears’ tennis coach Cade Pressnell followed after he graduated from Austin in 2016.
“Sam’s been an invaluable part of our program,” Pressnell said.
Higgins is currently 10-3 overall and 7-1 in region play.
“Coach has helped my game in a lot of ways,” Higgins said.
