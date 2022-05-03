Maybe just for today, Modaus Road in Decatur needs to be known as Soccer Road.
There are three state playoff soccer matches scheduled to be played at facilities in the same general area of Modaus Road.
West Morgan’s girls get it started at the Jack Allen Soccer Complex at 5 p.m. Just a little farther down Modaus, the Austin boys are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. at the school’s football stadium. Back at Jack Allen at 7:30 p.m., it’s the West Morgan boys.
The West Morgan girls play East Limestone in a Class 4A-5A. The Austin boys host Grissom in Class 7A. The West Morgan boys face Saint John Paul II in another Class 4A-5A contest.
Two other area teams have playoff matches. The Danville boys travel to Mars Hill and the Tanner boys travel to Tharptown. Both are in Class 1A-3A bracket.
The matches on Modaus are not just big because it’s the playoffs. It has shown the growth in the three programs since moving into a higher level of competition due to reclassification.
Austin’s boys won their first area championship since moving up from Class 6A in 2018. Now the Black Bears (15-5) are looking for their first playoff win since 2016.
“It’s an exciting time for our program,” Austin coach Cody Sanders said.
Senior keeper Brandon Bernal is a key part of Austin’s success. His stop on a penalty kick against Florence gave Austin the area championship.
Two juniors lead Austin in scoring. Phi Lip Hoang has 28 goals and Alex Gonzalez has 12.
West Morgan made the move up from 1A-3A to 4A-5A in 2018. Both the girls and boys programs advanced to state championship matches that season.
The teams moved to the 4A-5A second round after wins over county rival Priceville. The West Morgan girls (10-9) won 2-1 behind two goals from Madison Parker. The West Morgan boys (11-8-1) beat Priceville 3-0, highlighted by two goals from Luis Cortes.
Brandy Hernandez is the main offensive threat for the West Morgan girls. The junior, who has been a fixture on the varsity for several years, has scored 39 goals this season and recorded 17 assists. Parker, who is just a sophomore, has 23 goals. Freshman Jackye Delgado added 14 goals.
"We've been very inconsistent," West Morgan coach Brandon Rice said. "I know a lot of that is our youth. I think that they started to believe in the (Morgan) County Tournament. Austin beat us 5-4. At that point they started to see that if we play our style of soccer we can compete."
Joseph Delgado leads the West Morgan boys with 22 goals. Omar Ascensio has 10.
The Danville boys (12-3-1) are making their second appearance in the playoffs and seeking their first win. The team has experience with 10 seniors, including Justin Hanline, who has 29 goals and 16 assists.
Keeper Jojo Whisenant had 79 saves. He can also provide some offense with six goals and six assists. The team’s other keeper, Kevin Castillo, has 65 saves.
