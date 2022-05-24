Katie Davis is taking her softball talents north.
The star outfielder for the Austin Black Bears signed Tuesday with Volunteer State Community College in Gallatin, Tennessee.
Davis patrolled centerfield and batted leadoff for the Black Bears. She hit .410 with 61 runs scored and 24 stolen bases.
Austin, under first-year head coach Blake Gray, hosted and won its first ever Class 7A area tournament. The Black Bears were ranked high in Class 7A all season.
Volunteer State is coached by Johnny Lynn. The Pioneers went 48-9 this past season.
