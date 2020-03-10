Two red-hot softball teams collided Monday at Austin High School.
When the smoke cleared, Hartselle was still streaking with a 14-1 win in five innings. Austin was left to pick up the pieces.
“We came here knowing it was going to be a real test because they have a really good team,” Hartselle coach Christy Ferguson said. “I think we passed the test.”
Hartselle (7-1-1) entered the game with its lone loss being 2-1 to last year’s Class 6A state champion Buckhorn. Austin (8-2) had won eight straight since opening the season with a 2-1 loss to Hazel Green. The Black Bears got a big region win last Tuesday over Bob Jones, 5-3.
“We just weren’t ready to play today for whatever reason,” Austin coach Patrick Malone said. “Hartselle came out the aggressor and caught us on our heels. We couldn’t recover.”
Winning pitcher Jenna Smith was a big reason for the Hartselle fast start. The junior isn’t tall at what she says is 5-foot tall, but she can dominant batters with her curve ball. She held Austin scoreless through four innings. She gave up the first of five hits to Austin for the game in the bottom of the third when Hartselle was already up 11-0.
“I think winning a big game like this shows just how far we’ve come as a team,” Smith said. “We’re young with a lot of new faces having to step up and contribute. It’s working out pretty good so far.”
One of the new faces is Karsi Lentz at first. The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs. Her home run soared over the large orange letters on the fence in center that spell out the word “Softball.” It was the fourth of the season for the Tigers’ No. 4 hitter in the batting order.
“I’m the youngest player on the team and it feels really good to be able to contribute,” Lentz said. “Last year I had two at bats on the varsity. I knew my chance was coming this season and I want take advantage of it.”
Hartselle had 14 hits and was aided by a lot of walks and errors. The Tigers had just two hits in the eight-run third inning, but were aided by four walks and three errors.
“We made more errors in this one game than we’ve made all season combined,” Malone said. “We have to turn it around in a hurry because we have a big area game (at) James Clemens (today).”
Hartselle is scheduled to host Decatur in an area game today at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.