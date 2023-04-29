For a second year in a row, the Austin Black Bears are Class 7A, Area 8 regular season champions and hosting the area tournament on Tuesday.
It’s quite an accomplishment for second-year head coach Blake Gray’s program.
"It's always nice to play on your field with your home crowd,” Gray said. “It is something we do not take for granted, but we still have the understanding that when Tuesday comes, it is anybody's game.”
The journey this season to hosting the area tournament is far different from a year ago.
Last season, senior standouts Katie Bracken and Kenley Hilleary at pitcher/third base, catcher Lexey Carver and leadoff batter/centerfielder Katie Davis led the Black Bears to the North Regional with a 45-8-1 record.
This season the Black Bears have gone with youth. Three seventh graders have made a big impact this season. The record (16-18-1) doesn’t compare to last season, but considering how the season started at 7-13, Austin enters the area tournament riding a wave of momentum.
Seventh graders Callie Lang (pitcher), Grace Lamb (pitcher) and Khalilah Mason (left field/pitcher) have each seen significant playing time. Lang finished the regular season 5-1 and had two area wins including the area-clinching 15-0 win against James Clemens on April 18. Lamb held opponents to a .280 batting average.
"I've been very impressed with our younger girls," Gray said. "(Lang) has worked really hard. She uses her defense to her advantage and is not really trying to focus on striking everybody out."
Gray was impressed with Lamb right from the start, even though it ended in a 4-3 loss to Spain Park on Feb. 23.
"I said my goal for you, Grace, is to go through the lineup two times and keep the ball in the park, keep the ball down, try to give your defense some ground balls," Gray said. "She surprised the heck out of me and kept them to one run through five innings."
Mason has also provided a spark at the plate and on the bases.
"Khaliah, she's usually our nine hole (hitter), she's a slapper," Gray said. "One thing I always tell 'the green light girls', they're usually my slappers, one thing that will never slump is your speed. You've got to put the ball down to contact, make the defense field the ball and you run. She's done a really good job of doing that."
Mason credits senior leadership for making the transition easier.
"The seniors have helped me prepare for the game,” Mason said.
Freshman Arden Breedlove leads the team with 24 RBIs while batting .394 with a .494 on-base-percentage and 28 hits. Breedlove benefited last year from starting all 54 games and playing with seniors like Bracken and Henley.
"I've never seen people who wanted to win so bad or as competitive as they are," Breedlove said. "They really pushed me last year to be the best player I could be.”
Gray counts on Breedlove in clutch situations.
"She's been a catalyst for our offense,” Gray said. “When people are on base my expectations are she's going to get these runners in."
Sophomore Claire Wright has been another big contributor on offense. Wright finished the regular season 13th in the state in stolen bases with 34. She led the Black Bears in batting (.416) and on-base percentage (.495) and was second on the team with 37 hits.
"She's one of those green light girls," Gray said. "When she's on, she usually has the green light to steal."
Pitcher Sydra Pendleton and shortstop Mikayla Fuqua have provided senior leadership. Pendleton pitched 94 innings with a 2.5 ERA and a .211 opponents’ batting average.
Fuqua had a team-leading 38 hits and 35 runs scored with a .392 batting average, .464 on-base percentage and 31 steals.
"Earlier in the fall when I decided to bring up these three seventh graders I wasn't sure how the team comradery would be with such youth and 17- and 18-year-old seniors," Gray said. "I think the seniors have done a fantastic job of bringing them in and almost being like mama bears.”
Fuqua says this year’s seniors are following the example set by last year’s seniors.
"Last year we relied on our seniors like our young girls rely on us now," Fuqua said.
